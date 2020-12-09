Eastern View High to host Scrooge, Cratchit and all the rest in Christmas musical this week

“God bless us, every one!”

Yes, it’s time to dust off your memories of Tiny Tim and Bob Cratchit’s family in Victorian London. Charles Dicken’s beloved holiday classic is coming to Culpeper County’s Eastern View High School’s auditorium this week.

Eastern View students will present a concert version of “A Christmas Carol,” as staged by composer Stephen DeCesare, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. In 2020, the year of COVID-19, entrance to the 7 p.m. performances will be by ticket only. Saturday will have two shows, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Rehearsals for the show saw students rehearsing both in-person and via video conference, Eastern View theatre arts teacher Andrew Ballard said. For the performances, some students will appear live, while others will perform in pre-recorded segments.

The concert-style production, with minimal staging, enables the cast to perform while wearing face masks and heeding physical-distancing guidelines to avoid transmitting the novel coronavirus, Ballard said. The actors will perform at stationary microphones.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}