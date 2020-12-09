Eastern View High to host Scrooge, Cratchit and all the rest in Christmas musical this week

“God bless us, every one!”
Yes, it’s time to dust off your memories of Tiny Tim and Bob Cratchit’s family in Victorian London. Charles Dicken’s beloved holiday classic is coming to Culpeper County’s Eastern View High School’s auditorium this week.
Eastern View students will present a concert version of “A Christmas Carol,” as staged by composer Stephen DeCesare, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. In 2020, the year of COVID-19, entrance to the 7 p.m. performances will be by ticket only. Saturday will have two shows, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Rehearsals for the show saw students rehearsing both in-person and via video conference, Eastern View theatre arts teacher Andrew Ballard said. For the performances, some students will appear live, while others will perform in pre-recorded segments.
The concert-style production, with minimal staging, enables the cast to perform while wearing face masks and heeding physical-distancing guidelines to avoid transmitting the novel coronavirus, Ballard said. The actors will perform at stationary microphones.
DeCesare’s version of “A Christmas Carol,” based on the best-selling and durable story by British author Charles Dickens, is set in 19th-century London. Dickens published the tale, which he wrote in six weeks, as a novella on Dec. 19, 1843. His 6,000-copy print run sold out in a week.
The musical follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge at Christmastime, when he must “reckon with his past misfortune and misdeeds, witness the present world around him, and ultimately make a meaningful change in his own life while he still has the chance to do so,” as the Eastern View play’s organizers put it
This week’s show will be the second time that Eastern View has performed DeCesare’s adaptation. The first production took place in 2009.
The production functions as the performance component of the curriculum that Eastern View’s choir and theatre students are studying this semester.
In Eastern View’s auditorium, the audience capacity will be limited for the safety of students and spectators, teachers said.
Tickets are being pre-assigned to family members of students in the show. The musical will also be recorded and made available to people who don’t attend the live performances.
