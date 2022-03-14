Eastern View High's Black History Month tribute brings people to tears

When Eastern View High School celebrated Black History Month with a special “History through the Arts” program, witnesses to history were on hand.

Twelve alumni of George Washington Carver Regional High School, which educated the region's African Americans during the dying years of racial segregation at Virginia's public schools, attended the event at Culpeper County's newest high school.

More than 100 were present for the March 1 evening program, which included student music, dance and artwork.

The Eastern View Band played George Washington Carver's anthem as the Cedar Mountain school's alumni sang along and the EVHS Choir joined in. Carver's alma mater song was composed in 1950 by Robert Barnes, one of the four-county school's first music faculty members.

The EVHS Choir, led by Tiffany Richtarski, spoken-word drama students, led by Andrew Ballard, and the EVHS Band, led by Adam Roach, entertained and informed their guests with singing, dramatic speeches and music selections representing the heritage of many talented African Americans, School Board Chair Pat Baker said.

The choir’s renditions of several spirituals and a spoken-word tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the American civil-rights leader, were well received.

Baker and School Board member Elizabeth Hutchins attended the program. Hutchins had invited Carver alumni to attend.

Eastern View's emotion-laden event caused some people to shed tears.

Hortense Hinton-Jackson, vice chair of the history committee of the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association, called it a delightful tribute and a very moving moment for Carver's alumni.

"This is an outstanding example of how students come to appreciate, more fully understand and yes, even celebrate the history and many cultures represented in our community," said Hinton-Jackson, who is also president of the Carver 4-County Museum at the former school on U.S. 15.

Culpeper County High School also celebrated Black History Month through students' performances in a “Be the Dream” assembly that included music and dance, poetry readings and a fashion show. See videos of their performances on Culpeper High social-media channels—Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@CCPSCCHS).

