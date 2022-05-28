Eastern View High's Class of 2022 weathers the storm

It took a little bit of patience, but Eastern View High School’s class of 2022 finally reached the finish line late Friday night.

The commencement ceremony, which started at 7 p.m. at Cyclone Stadium, wrapped up shortly after 9:30 inside the EVHS gymnasium following a weather delay of over an hour. Some 340 seniors received their diplomas, and more than 2,000 people attended the event at its onset.

School officials debated earlier in the day about whether or not to move the entire ceremony inside due to forecasted thunderstorms from 7 to 9 p.m. By late afternoon, they ultimately decided to stay the course and fill the stadium.

When the EVHS graduates and faculty marched into the stadium shortly before 7, it looked like that roll of the dice was going to pay off.

Following the processional, EVHS seniors Natalie Castro Martinez and Melissa LaVenuta welcomed everyone and turned the podium over to Culpeper County School Board Chair Pat Baker, who offered her well-wishes to the graduates.

The EVHS choir then took center stage, performing “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and giving way to seniors Mia Hutchinson, Fernanda Escudero and Kris Patel for commencement addresses.

In a poignant speech, Hutchinson revisited the seniors’ journey from the first day of kindergarten to graduation day.

“We were once kindergarteners, where we quickly learned that saying goodbye to our mom is the worst, and it does not get easier,” she started. “[Later] we learned that everyone is going through their awkward phase, but we accepted each other anyway. We were all going through a lot, and knowing that we were not doing it alone made it much easier.”

As she continued, Hutchinson touched on the once unfathomable reality of living through the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years.

“We learned that the impossible can happen and that life can be put on hold,” she said. “Most of all, we learned that time is precious and it is going to fly by. We should take advantage of every opportunity and experience that comes our way.”

Patel opted to lighten things up by the time he took the podium, eliciting a smattering of laughter from graduates and spectators alike when he quipped, “They saved the best for last.”

Then, just as the presentation and declaration of graduates was about to begin, Mother Nature threw a wrench into everyone’s Friday night plans. Thunder clapped and lightning lit up the horizon, forcing EVHS interim principal Jennifer Brockman to evacuate the stadium.

Per Virginia High School League rules, any sign of lightning requires that an outdoor venue be evacuated immediately for the safety of everyone in attendance. Whether it be a graduation or a sporting event, school officials are required to wait at least 30 minutes after the last thunder is heard or lightning is witnessed before resuming activities.

“We’re determined to wait this thing out and come back out here to finish this,” Brockman said as she suspended the ceremony.

Thunderstorms and steady rain covered the area for much of the next hour though, forcing school officials to finish the event indoors.

Despite the stop and start, Hutchinson said the night was everything she hoped it would be.

“This means everything,” she said with a smile. “We have all been through so much together over the past few years, and it’s made our relationship as a class so strong. I’m so proud of us for enduring the challenges brought on by a global pandemic and coming out stronger for it.”

Hutchinson also reflected on her time as a student-athlete at EVHS, where she helped the field hockey team win a state championship in November 2019.

“I will never forget winning a state championship my sophomore year,” she said. “And more importantly, I’ll never forget all of my incredible teachers, coaches, teammates and best friends.”

Another EVHS student-athlete, Corey Long, waxed nostalgic in the same way Hutchinson did.

“It’s truly a blessing to get to this point,” said Long, an all-state basketball player who recently committed to California University of Pennsylvania. “Our class has overcome all the obstacles thrown at us in order to get to this day and receive our diplomas. It’s a great feeling.

“The thing I will remember the most about my time at EVHS is my basketball career,” Long continued. “I had a terrible freshman year, but worked hard over the last four years to have a remarkable senior year and get to where I’m at now. It just goes to show that anything is possible if you put in the work.”

