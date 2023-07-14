More than 130 Virginia teens representing schools and youth groups from across the commonwealth are at James Madison University in Harrisonburg this weekend for the 2023 Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety Summer Leadership Retreat.

Local schools participating include teens from Eastern View High School in Culpeper, Kettle Run High School in Fauquier, Orange County High School and REACH Homeschool of Fredericksburg, according to a release.

The theme for this year’s four-day, three night retreat, July 13-16, is “Driving Thru the Decades Towards a Safer Future.” The event offers a variety of educational and hands-on activities designed for teens who want to learn how to be safer drivers and passengers, as well as teens who want to train as leaders for youth traffic safety.

Sponsors are Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and State Farm Insurance. More than 165 students and adult leaders are registered to attend. The experience will prepare teens to work in peer-to-peer programs in their schools or through community youth groups to promote safe teen driving and help prevent motor vehicle crashes among teens

Highlights for the retreat include motivational speaker, Brandon White, who will share his “Own It” presentation and dance session; a multi-media trivia game show by TjohnE Productions; a fun social featuring the game show, Name That Tune; and a public speaking workshop with Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023, Kate Clatterbuck.

Teens will also participate in interactive safety experiences by the Virginia Trucking Association; the Virginia Department of Transportation on pedestrian safety; DRIVE SMART Virginia on impaired driving; Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s Trauma Unit on bleeding control techniques; and Driven to Protect’s Driver Alcohol Detection System. State Police will provide demonstrations by the Crash Reconstruction Team, K-9 Unit, a rotation on drug impaired driving, and one that will put students behind the wheel of the Distracted Driving Simulators. Teens will enjoy a variety of interactive, team-building social events, to include a glow stick game, talent show, and the Amazing Race, Decades style.

“We’re excited for teens across the commonwealth to join us at JMU for the 2023 YOVASO Summer Leadership Retreat,” said Molly Jackson, Retreat Director. “The retreat provides a fun and educational experience for all teens, whether they are looking to be safer drivers, learn leadership skills, get involved in community service opportunities, or prepare for future careers.”

The four-day, three-night retreat concludes with an awards banquet to recognize students, schools, youth groups, law enforcement, community members, and business partners, for their dedicated and outstanding efforts during the 2022-2023 school year to prevent teen-related traffic crashes and fatalities on Virginia highways.

YOVASO is a program of VSP funded by highway safety grants from the Virginia DMV. Program membership is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups. YOVASO currently has 110 active schools and youth groups.