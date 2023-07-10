An Eastern View High School student will spend his senior year overseas through a prestigious exchange program of the U.S. Congress and the German Parliament.

Ronnie Nungesser, 17, of Culpeper, was recently selected for the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year, according to a release from the the Council on International Educational Exchange, a nonprofit based in Portland, Maine.

“For me personally, I felt that the experience was not one that I could just pass up,” Nungesser stated in an email to the Star-Exponent.

He learned about the exchange program through his German teacher at Eastern View — one of her classmates had participated in it when she was high school.

“Hailing from German descent, I have always been fascinated with the German language and German culture. I knew that participating in the program would allow me to take in both, and become a more well-rounded and educated person,” Nungesser said.

He said the fact he is still excited and hopeful for the experience after an arduous application and interview process has given him a strong belief that this is the right path.

Nungesser said he speaks a nominal amount of German.

“I’ve taken two years of German in high school, and if I were stranded in the country I’d definitely be okay, however, I am far from fluent.”

The program will start in August when Nungesser travels to Germany for a one month intensive German language program. He is still waiting to hear his home assignment.

The U.S. State Department Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs has run the exchange program for the past 40 years, through nonprofit implementing partners such as CIEE, according to the release.

Nungesser will spend the academic year in Germany living with a host family and attending high school.

“By the time I return in mid-June of 2024, I hope to become not only much more fluent in German, but also have a greater understanding of the environment around me,” he said.

“Many alumni from the program have talked about becoming much more mature and much more aware of the world after returning. I believe it will be a truly rewarding experience, and I could not be more thankful for the opportunity presented to me.”

Nungesser admitted it definitely makes him a little sad to be missing graduation and his senior year at Eastern View.

“The whole time I’ll be missing spending time with my peers, but I think the experience as a whole, and the memories I create will make it all worth it.”

His mother, Heather, said she is excited for him and will miss him terribly.

“Ronnie is a very good son. He’s always been mature for his age, a natural leader and profoundly smart. I trust that he’ll make good choices and the most of this opportunity,” she said. “I may have a different tune in a few months. But I would never want my child to decline an opportunity for something so worthwhile because they thought we would miss them too much.”

Over the course of the year, Nungesser will share a bit of Culpeper with his hosts in Germany, according to the release. In addition to their role as citizen diplomats, exchange students will visit the German Bundestag, meet with German government officials and explore the beauty and diversity of Germany.

Upon return to the U.S., participants will meet with their elected representatives on Capitol Hill. While Nungesser is in Germany for his senior year, a group of young German exchange students will spend a year here.

“This allows American communities to get to know Germany without leaving home,” the release stated. “Schools and families who volunteer to host these German youth help strengthen the U.S. relationship with Germany and showcase their community to international audiences.”

People interested in the program can contact highschool@ciee.org. To learn more about hosting an international high school exchange student in the Culpeper area for the 2023-24 academic year, see ciee.org/host-families.

Applications for the fully funded 2024-25 academic year will open next month. German language skills are not required to apply for the scholarship.

Alumni of the exchanges comprise over 1 million people globally, including more than 50 Nobel Laureates and more than 350 current or former heads of state and government, according to the state department.