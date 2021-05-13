Eastern View students win national Career Connection award

Eastern View High School students have been chosen by the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America to receive its 2021 national Runner-Up Career Connection Program Award.
“In a year with so many uncertainties, we found ways to make our chapter FCCLA projects transpire by using 21st-century skills like problem solving, resourcefulness and applying technology,” said chapter adviser Laura Butcher, who teaches early-childhood education at Eastern View.
Career Connection is a peer-education program, created by FCCLA—which is based in Reston—and sponsored by textbook publisher Goodheart-Willcox. It teaches students how to prepare for good careers, Butcher said.
Involvement in the national effort helps FCCLA members learn about themselves, workplaces and careers to smooth their paths to success. The national student organization helps young men and women become leaders and address personal, family, work, and societal issues through family and consumer sciences education. FCCLA reaches more than 180,000 members and more than 5,000 educators in the United States and its territories.
The award that EVHS received recognizes FCCLA chapters that do career-development projects to help students build skills for their careers, families and communities. The Career Connection venture has four units—My Skills, My Life, My Career, and My Path.
This academic year, Eastern View’s Little Cyclones Preschool had to functioned virtually to heed local and state COVID-19 mitigration strategies, Butcher said.
This preschool learning lab is a hands-on program that allows students enrolled in Early Childhood Education the opportunity to work directly with preschool children from our community.
Just like all the teachers in the county, the Early Childhood Education students rose to the occasion finding ways to still engage the enrolled preschoolers virtually. High school students continued to plan lessons, prepare packets of supplies to send home, pre-recorded directional videos, and uploaded information onto weekly Google Sites platforms.
Throughout the year, students found ways to celebrate various holidays and events with a virtual haunted house site, a drive-thru winter holiday party, Muffins with Moms & Donuts with Dads to-go, and a socially-distanced spring egg hunt.
Students were challenged to think critically in an effort to provide activities that were developmentally appropriate, easy for parents to differentiate for the needs of their preschooler, and simplistic enough to prepare for packets. They gained public speaking skills and the ability to communicate directions with preschoolers through pre-recorded videos.
Technology skills were built as students applied knowledge to research activities, utilize online resources, and build Google Sites.
Skills that high school students would learn from working directly with preschoolers were still gained in a unique way this year, all while still providing educational experiences for the Little Cyclones preschoolers.
At FCCLA’s state leadership conference, held virtually in April, Eastern View’s chapter was recognized for completing all seven national programs. It earned the Virginia FCCLA Gold-Level Outstanding Chapter Award, and received the Public Relations State Award.
The chapter was also recognized as the largest chapter in Virginia during the 2020-21 school year.
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chapter’s officers tried make this school year as normal as possible, providing as many opportunities as possible for the Eastern View community, Butcher said.
First, the chapter bought a special affiliation package allowing the school to affiliate all its Family and Consumer Science students at one flat rate so they didn’t face an added financial burden as the year began.
From there, each month, officers planned at least one in-person activity and one virtual activity via Google Classroom. Starting in February, the officers planned and led in-person club meetings.
“We are so proud of our Cyclones, who faced adversity this year with strength and determination,” Butcher said.
As this year’s national award recipient, Eastern View’s FCCLA chapter will receive a $500 award and will be recognized at the group’s 2021 Hybrid National Leadership Conference on June 27-July 2, 2021.
A publisher that specializes in career and technical education, Goodheart-Willcox was established in 1921. Its subject areas include Family and Consumer Sciences; Business, Marketing, and Career Education; Health and Health Sciences; Automotive; Technical, Trades, and Engineering; and Agricultural Education. For details, visit www.g-w.com.