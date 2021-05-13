Eastern View students win national Career Connection award

Skills that high school students would learn from working directly with preschoolers were still gained in a unique way this year, all while still providing educational experiences for the Little Cyclones preschoolers.

At FCCLA’s state leadership conference, held virtually in April, Eastern View’s chapter was recognized for completing all seven national programs. It earned the Virginia FCCLA Gold-Level Outstanding Chapter Award, and received the Public Relations State Award.

The chapter was also recognized as the largest chapter in Virginia during the 2020-21 school year.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chapter’s officers tried make this school year as normal as possible, providing as many opportunities as possible for the Eastern View community, Butcher said.

First, the chapter bought a special affiliation package allowing the school to affiliate all its Family and Consumer Science students at one flat rate so they didn’t face an added financial burden as the year began.

From there, each month, officers planned at least one in-person activity and one virtual activity via Google Classroom. Starting in February, the officers planned and led in-person club meetings.