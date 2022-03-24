Eastern View's Long, Washington make all-state teams

The accolades continue to roll in for the Eastern View boys and girls basketball teams.

Corey Long was named to the Class 4 boys all-state second team, which was released by the Virginia High School League Wednesday afternoon.

Long, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds a game for the Cyclones this season. He recorded a double-double in 18 of the squad's 22 contests, helping them to a 20-2 record and the Battlefield District regular-season and tournament championships.

"After three years on varsity, I finally made all-state," Long said. "It's one of the biggest goals I've wanted to accomplish since my sophomore year, and it took a lot of hard work day in and day out to do it. It's truly a blessing."

Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill praised Long for the role he played in the Cyclones' memorable campaign.

“Corey worked hard to become a better player, but what I’m most proud of him for is the leadership he displayed this season,” Thornhill said. “We wouldn’t have had the year we did without his leadership.”

The all-state recognition comes on the heels of Long being named district player of the year and earning both first-team all-district and first-team all-Region 4B honors.

Varina swept the player and coach of the year awards, with Alphonzo Billups taking the former and Kenneth Randolph the latter. The duo buoyed the Blue Devils to a 25-1 mark and the state title, with their only loss coming at the hands of Class 5 state champion Highland Springs during the regular season.

Billups had 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a pair of blocks in Varina's 61-35 win over Loudoun County in the state title game. For the season, the 6-foot-7 VCU commit averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting a blistering 60% from the field.

Another Varina player, K.J. Wyche, made the first team alongside Billups.

Rounding out the rest of the first team was King's Fork's George Beale; Omaundre Harris of E.C. Glass; Jamestown's Xavier Brown; Loudoun County's Brendan Boyers; Loudoun Valley's Ben Hall; and Western Albemarle's Josh Sime.

Harris and Sime are juniors, Wyche is a sophomore, and the rest are seniors.

After Long, the remainder of the second team was comprised of King's Fork's Sam Brannen; Manor's Michael Smith; Loudoun Valley's Jayden Johnson; Henrico's Jaden Walker; Loudoun County's Jimmy Daughtrey; Western Albemarle's Isaac Sumpter; and Jamestown's Scott Mullin.

Brannen, Smith and Walker are juniors, Johnson is a sophomore, and the rest are seniors.

WASHINGTON ALSO MAKES SECOND TEAM

On the girls side, Eastern View's Trinity Washington garnered second-team honors.

Washington, a senior point guard, averaged seven points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals per game. She was at her best during the Cyclones' run to their first-ever regional championship, scoring 20 points in their 41-40 regional quarterfinal win over Courtland, then tallying 16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 52-44 victory over state power Monacan in the regional semifinals.

“She did so many things for us, from being a facilitator and pacesetter on offense to setting the tone on defense," Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said of Washington. "We would not have won 20 ballgames and the district and regional championships without her.”

Just like the boys, the girls state champions also took home the top two accolades. King's Fork's Yasmine Brown was named player of the year, while Maurice Fofana was tabbed coach of the year.

Joining Brown on the first team was Millbrook's Avery O'Roke and Kennidi Rooks; Pulaski County's Keslyn Secrist; Powhatan's Faith Henderson; Smithfield's Jayla Hearp; Louisa's Sylvie Jackson; and Broad Run's Yvonne Lee.

Rooks, Secrist and Jackson are juniors, while the rest are seniors.

Filling out the second team around Washington was Manor's A.J. Richardson; Patrick Henry-Ashland's Logan Nuckols; King's Fork's Niyah Gaston and Cyriah Lee-Griffin; Hampton's Kennedy Harris; Louisa's Olivia McGhee; and Jordyn Wright-Goode of E.C. Glass.

Richardson, Gaston, Harris and McGhee are juniors, Lee-Griffin is a sophomore, and the rest are seniors.

CLASS 4 BOYS ALL-STATE

Player of the year: Alphonzo Billups (Varina)

Coach of the year: Kenneth Randolph (Var)

FIRST TEAM

George Beale (King's Fork), Omaundre Harris (E.C. Glass), Xavier Brown (Jamestown), K.J. Wyche (Var), Brendan Boyers (Loudoun County), Ben Hall (Loudoun Valley), Josh Sime (Western Albemarle).

SECOND TEAM

Sam Brannen (KF), Corey Long (Eastern View), Michael Smith (Manor), Jayden Johnson (LV), Jaden Walker (Henrico), Jimmy Daughtrey (LC), Isaac Sumpter (WA), Scott Mullin (Jam).

CLASS 4 GIRLS ALL-STATE

Player of the year: Yasmine Brown (King's Fork)

Coach of the year: Maurice Fofana (KF)

FIRST TEAM

Avery O'Roke (Millbrook), Keslyn Secrist (Pulaski County), Faith Henderson (Powhatan), Jayla Hearp (Smithfield), Sylvie Jackson (Louisa), Yvonne Lee (Broad Run), Kennidi Rooks (Mil).

SECOND TEAM

A.J. Richardson (Manor), Logan Nuckols (Patrick Henry-Ashland), Niyah Gaston (KF), Kennedy Harris (Hampton), Olivia McGhee (Lou), Cyriah Lee-Griffin (KF), Trinity Washington (Eastern View), Jordyn Wright-Goode (E.C. Glass).

