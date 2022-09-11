EDITORIAL: The costs of the global war on terror

T ODAY marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States, where innocent people in hijacked planes fell to their deaths in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Sept. 12, 2001, words of the late Paul Akers, a conservative Republican who was The Free Lance–Star’s opinion-page editor—reprinted below—resurrect memories and offer insights that remain pertinent.

Asking Congress for a declaration of war the Monday after the attack on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt pledged “we will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost, but will make very certain that this form of treachery shall never endanger us again.” But even a giant like FDR could not forever indemnify us against the incalculably cruel atrocities of yesterday morning. By the measures of blood and shame, Sept. 11, 2001, overshadows Dec. 7, 1941.

The combined toll of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon—attacks in which hijacked commercial aircraft carrying blameless passengers became de facto missiles—seems certain to dwarf the 3,435 casualties inflicted at Pearl Harbor, who for the most part wore military uniforms. Overwhelmingly, yesterday’s dead and wounded were civilians. And they were not targeted on some remote island territory, but inside the commercial and national-defense hubs of mainland America.

While both attacks caught this country by surprise, what’s more, yesterday’s was even more effective. The fallen trade towers are to this day of infamy what the sunken USS Arizona is to the first—a symbol of the attackers’ pitiless success, a silent trophy of his viciousness, a tomb. But at least the U.S. aircraft carriers at Pearl were out to sea and safe; no such silver linings are apparent in the cloud of dust over Manhattan. The Pentagon enjoyed a little better luck: The part rammed by the jetliner was under construction, forcing many workers to temporarily use other office space. Still, there were casualties. May the families of local men and women who work there be spared the worst news.

America is often at its best when things are at their worst. In recent years, amid peace and prosperity, the country has too much become a cacophony of small and self-concerned interests. But whatever the authors of yesterday’s horrors imagined, their weapons did not fell some abstract titan of capitalism. The murder victims included canteen operators and sales clerks, secretaries and janitors, parking-lot attendants and rescue workers, CEOs and soldiers. They were black and white and brown and Christian and Jewish and, surely, Muslim. American blood flowed and mingled without regard to income or address or who had a key to the corporate gym. Death was a democratizer. Life should be, too. We Americans ought to be family today, with a family’s sorrow, a family’s care, a family’s passion for righteous justice. Somehow, the word “united” comes to mind.

We must not be united in fear, however, though the Empire of Terror is an elusive foe. It doesn’t wear uniforms, march in battalions, or fly in squadrons. Its defeat can’t be gauged by bases overrun or real estate captured. Its rules of engagement are depraved, and its only competency lies in destruction. But it can be defeated because it must be; because to cower before it and give it its way leads, as FDR’s partner in democracy said of another evil menace, “into the abyss of a new Dark Age.”

And Winston Churchill also said this: that the British people always had a lion’s heart—he just gave them their roar. Yesterday the comfortable distance America has long enjoyed from war’s havoc was horrifyingly closed, as our nation suffered its own terrible Blitz. This may not be the end of it. But our hearts are strong and will be until—Victory.

Victory, of course, came at a significant cost.

At the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, the names of 158 Virginians killed in the global war on terror from 2003 to 2021 are listed on the shrine.

The Watson Center at Brown University, which tracks casualties in post-9/11 conflicts, records 7,052 U.S. military killed, 21 DoD civilians, and 8,189 contractors.

Some 680 journalists have lost their lives, as have 892 humanitarians and NGO workers.

And most devastating, more than 387,000 civilians have lost their lives.

In total, more than 900,000 humans have lost their lives in post-9/11 conflicts. Let’s remember them all.