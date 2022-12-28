Edna Lewis state historical highway marker approved for Unionville

The ‘Grand Dame of Southern Cooking’ is getting a state historical highway marker in her native Orange County.

Edna Lewis (1916-2006) will be featured among seven new signs approved earlier this month by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources. The maker will go near her birthplace at her home site, located at 14311 Marquis Road off of State Route 20 in Unionville.

The text of the marker will read: “Edna Lewis was born here in Freetown, a community established by people emancipated from slavery, including her grandfather Chester Lewis. She learned to cook from her family using local meat and produce. In 1949 she became the chef and a partner in New York’s celebrated Café Nicholson. Lewis later cooked in other elite restaurants, where Black female chefs were rare. As the author of four cookbooks, including the seminal Taste of Country Cooking, she generated national interest in southern cuisine and in fresh, seasonal ingredients. She received an honorary doctorate from Johnson & Wales University and in 2014 was depicted on a U.S. postage stamp. Lewis is buried in a family plot near here.”

DHR sponsored the marker with Orange County Department of Economic Development & Tourism.

Lewis was one of eight children who grew learning how to cook in a family environment that revolved around farming and food. She died in 2006 at the age of 89 and left behind a legacy of hearty cooking for filling one’s soul. Her 1976 book “The Taste of Country Cooking,” continues to top the best-selling list.

It can take upwards of four months or more before a new marker is ready for installation, according to DHR. Virginia’s historical highway marker program began in 1927 with installation of the first markers along U.S. Route 1. It is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Currently there are more than 2,600 state markers, mostly maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation, except in those localities outside of VDOT’s authority.

DHR creates markers not to “honor” their subjects but rather to educate and inform the public about a person, place or event of regional, state or national importance. In this regard, erected markers are not memorials, the state agency stated in its release.