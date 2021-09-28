Bad data, software glitch created Culpeper schools' bus logjam

Many Culpeper County parents experienced a transportation crisis as public-school classes resumed this year on Aug. 23, officials acknowledged Monday night.
School division staff briefed the School Board on what happened, why, and how they propose to avoid a future bus-system meltdown.
Donovan O’Brien, the division’s director of instructional delivery, reported on his review of the days-long series of delays and communications failures that frustrated many families.
O’Brien detailed issues with TransFinder, the software service the division uses to route buses; overwhelmed communications systems during the crisis; a headache caused by the division’s asking parents to opt in to register their child online for bus transportation; and some personnel problems. He called it “the perfect storm” of mishaps.
“We greatly underestimated the number of students who needed bus services,” O’Brien told the School Board during its work session at the Culpeper Technical Education Center.
The first week of classes, there was confusion about what buses were assigned to students, buses and parents’ cars bottlenecked outside schools as both arrived to pick up students at the school day’s end, and bus drivers had to run extra routes with which they weren’t familiar.
“Bus drivers did everything in their power to get kids safely to schools,” O’Brien said.
The number of phone calls received by the division’s Transportation Office that first week indicates the scope of the problems: 1,449 on Monday, Aug. 23; 688 on Tuesday, Aug. 24; 505 on Wednesday, Aug. 26; and 121 on Thursday, Aug. 27. That doesn’t include calls to individual schools, the division’s Central Office or transfers from one person or office to another.
The calls swamped Transportation Office’s four-person staff, so employees from Human Resources, Information Technology and other departments pitched in to help answer them. Radio communication also bogged down as the bus drivers, transportation staff and school principals all took to the airwaves to tackle problems, update drivers and track down individual students.
The communications breakdown left parents and principals unable to get timely answers about the status and whereabouts of individual students, O’Brien said. Several schools addressed those concerns by posting bus departure times for parents to see online, he said.
For starters, it was a challenge to adjust for 2021’s return to five-day-a-week, in-person classes.
In the 2020-21 school year, the first after the COVID-19 pandemic began, 8,307 students attended Culpeper County Public Schools, but many of them were in virtual classes; only 3,908 students rode a bus in a given week.
This year, 8,351 students are attending school, and an estimated 5,101 are riding buses as routing lists continue to be compiled, O’Brien said.
But the biggest glitch came with TransFinder, the software application that creates and calculates bus routes, from a faulty data translation between web-form fields.
“That had the largest impact on how things unfolded,” O’Brien told the board.
“Routing was flawed from the get-go,” he said. Many school-bus stops weren’t on the division’s route map that TransFinder created. “A lot of the dots were missing,” O’Brien said.
That meant, among other things, that students and parents received incorrect bus assignments.
When the problems were discovered, TransFinder’s guidance to staff was to “do it all over,” he said. That was two or three days into the new school year.
On Aug. 25, schools Director of Transportation Services Christina Simpson placed all of Culpeper’s students into TransFinder’s software, by hand—an exhaustive process. Simpson and a TransFinder account executive worked furiously from Sept. 2 to Sept. 7 to manually update the routes, she said. Simpson said she worked about 16 hours a day through the Labor Day weekend to fix the glitches.
Their work ensured every student who needed a bus was assigned one, and that students knew the appropriate bus to ride, O’Brien said. The routing revisions were posted online the following week.
Having parents accurately complete a web form to register their children for bus transportation was also an issue, O’Brien said. If a family’s address changed or information was incorrect, a parent had to visit their child’s school to verify it. And for a time, the registration form was removed from the web, then re-posted, which caused confusion.
In addition, personnel moves in the Transportation Office over the summer sapped its normal strength.
The assistant director left on June 9, though a consultant was hired the next day. A new assistant director was hired Aug. 2. A routing specialist left on July 19. And director Simpson, a sergeant first class in the Army Reserves, returned from a year’s deployment to Kuwait on Aug. 18, several days before school started.
Local law enforcement provided great assistance in managing traffic flow at schools, O’Brien said.
Exemplifying “the Culpeper way,” many parents stood at bus stops and helped other children to ensure they made it home safely, or supported one another by carpooling neighborhood children, he said.
As traffic controls at schools were adjusted and students’ bus routes were fixed, more students came to school by bus, reducing the number of parents who picked up and dropped off students, O’Brien said.
“CCPS employees—from transportation, to the Central Office, to principals and building staff to the drivers—all worked tirelessly to get children home safely in a timely manner,” he said Wednesday via email. “We value our parents and community members who stepped up to assist by organizing neighborhood carpools. Nothing is more important than the trust our families place in us. With our recommendations, we hope nothing comparable to this will ever happen in the future.”
To avoid future problems, O’Brien recommended that the School Board and administration consider a raft of changes, including these:
—Route students using the previous year’s data, versus the opt-in method.
—Use multiple methods to verify and update parents’ critical information, including addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.
—Create a Transportation Office web presence to provide regular updates from one location.
—Investigate a “Here Comes the Bus” online application to provide parents with private, secure, real-time updates on their children’s journey home from school.
—Provide radio-communications training to ensure important information is delivered in a timely manner.
—Expect school’s first days to require more support, and add staff to answer phone calls and drive chase-buses and vans that step in when a bus would otherwise be overloaded.
School Board Chairman Marshall Keene praised O’Brien’s briefing, and said the school staff’s professionalism under great stress “speaks volumes about how we react” in a crisis.
