Bad data, software glitch created Culpeper schools' bus logjam

Having parents accurately complete a web form to register their children for bus transportation was also an issue, O’Brien said. If a family’s address changed or information was incorrect, a parent had to visit their child’s school to verify it. And for a time, the registration form was removed from the web, then re-posted, which caused confusion.

In addition, personnel moves in the Transportation Office over the summer sapped its normal strength.

The assistant director left on June 9, though a consultant was hired the next day. A new assistant director was hired Aug. 2. A routing specialist left on July 19. And director Simpson, a sergeant first class in the Army Reserves, returned from a year’s deployment to Kuwait on Aug. 18, several days before school started.

Local law enforcement provided great assistance in managing traffic flow at schools, O’Brien said.

Exemplifying “the Culpeper way,” many parents stood at bus stops and helped other children to ensure they made it home safely, or supported one another by carpooling neighborhood children, he said.

As traffic controls at schools were adjusted and students’ bus routes were fixed, more students came to school by bus, reducing the number of parents who picked up and dropped off students, O’Brien said.