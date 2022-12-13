CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Brittany Fitzgerald

Culpeper County High School
Student: Brittany Fitzgerald
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Christina Hale and Daryl Fitzgerald
Classes: Physics, Early Childhood II, Algebra III Trig, VA US Government Honors and Student Assistant
Honors: AB Honor Roll, Academic Jacket Ceremony, National Honor Society, All-State 2nd Team for Cheerleading
Extracurricular: Cheer Team (comp and sideline)
Community: I spend time picking up trash around the park, helping the elders, and mowing grass for elders.
Hobbies: cheer private lessons for tumbling and writing.
Ambitions: My hope is to get into Florida State University, where I would take pre-law classes and move on to law school. My biggest dream for my future is to create my own law firm, and spread my law firm all across the country.