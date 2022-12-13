 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Brittany Fitzgerald

  • 0
Fitzgerald-Brittany CCHS spotlight

Brittany Fitzgerald

Culpeper County High School

Student: Brittany Fitzgerald

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Christina Hale and Daryl Fitzgerald

Classes: Physics, Early Childhood II, Algebra III Trig, VA US Government Honors and Student Assistant

Honors: AB Honor Roll, Academic Jacket Ceremony, National Honor Society, All-State 2nd Team for Cheerleading

Extracurricular: Cheer Team (comp and sideline)

Community: I spend time picking up trash around the park, helping the elders, and mowing grass for elders.

Hobbies: cheer private lessons for tumbling and writing.

People are also reading…

Ambitions: My hope is to get into Florida State University, where I would take pre-law classes and move on to law school. My biggest dream for my future is to create my own law firm, and spread my law firm all across the country.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel's incoming gov't: Protests held outside Israeli parliament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert