CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Olivia Greene

Student: Olivia Greene

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Jessica and Ryan Greene

Classes: Germanna Scholars Dual Enrollment English 11, DE VA US History, DE Math Analysis, German II, German III, Economics and Personal Finance and Advanced Earth Science II-Survey Meteorology

Honors: Academic Excellence Award for German, A-B and All A Honor Roll, Germanna Scholars Student, JV Field Hockey Leadership Award

Extracurricular: CCHS Varsity Field Hockey and Lacrosse, FCCLA Secretary, Walking club and SCA Club

Community: Nanny to three girls last summer, Youth Cheer and Tumbling Coach at Culpeper Blue Angels, Summer 2021 Kid Central Youth Lacrosse Camp volunteer, Volunteer at CTEC Culinary Free Dinner

People are also reading…

Hobbies: Reading, Hanging out with friends and family, Going to the gym, Bingeing reality TV

Ambitions: I hope to continue my academic career after graduating with my Associate’s degree from the Germanna Scholars Program by attending a four-year college, hopefully out-of-state, and receive my Master’s degree in Nursing or Education, but I’m not 100% sure yet. I dream to travel around the world in the future, then settling down and having my own family.

