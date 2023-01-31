CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Olivia Greene

Culpeper County High School
Student: Olivia Greene
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Jessica and Ryan Greene
Classes: Germanna Scholars Dual Enrollment English 11, DE VA US History, DE Math Analysis, German II, German III, Economics and Personal Finance and Advanced Earth Science II-Survey Meteorology
Honors: Academic Excellence Award for German, A-B and All A Honor Roll, Germanna Scholars Student, JV Field Hockey Leadership Award
Extracurricular: CCHS Varsity Field Hockey and Lacrosse, FCCLA Secretary, Walking club and SCA Club
Community: Nanny to three girls last summer, Youth Cheer and Tumbling Coach at Culpeper Blue Angels, Summer 2021 Kid Central Youth Lacrosse Camp volunteer, Volunteer at CTEC Culinary Free Dinner
Hobbies: Reading, Hanging out with friends and family, Going to the gym, Bingeing reality TV
Ambitions: I hope to continue my academic career after graduating with my Associate’s degree from the Germanna Scholars Program by attending a four-year college, hopefully out-of-state, and receive my Master’s degree in Nursing or Education, but I’m not 100% sure yet. I dream to travel around the world in the future, then settling down and having my own family.