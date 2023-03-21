The Culpeper Branch NAACP recently announced young nine winners in its annual student essay contest for Black History Month, highlighting positive influence by prominent African-Americans and everyday folks alike.

Nearly four times more entries than in the past came in this year from elementary, middle and high school students in the Culpeper area, according to Dr. Laurel Blackmon, Education Committee Chair, with NAACP Culpeper Branch.

Students wrote essays of up to 500 words about famous and everyday Black Americans who had a positive impact on their life, family, and/or community.

Famous individuals featured in the winning essays included historian Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first Black women to earn a medical degree in the U.S., agricultural scientist and inventor George Washington Carver and Dr. Alexa Cannady, America’s first African-American female neurosurgeon.

Students also wrote winning essays about their best friend, fourth grade teacher, grandmother, nana and Dr. Uzziah Harris, a local middle school teacher who’s also president of the Culpeper Branch NAACP.

Winners were from:

Elementary School: Kyle Peterson Tapia, Jr; Grade 4, Emerald Hill and Alexander Bradshaw, Grade 4, Homeschooled in Culpeper County.

Middle School: Yasmin Morton, Grade 7, Culpeper Middle and Amira Bradshaw, Grade 7; Homeschooled in Culpeper County.

High School: Maris Teodoro, Eastern View, Class of 2023; Gabrielle A. Williams, 12th Grade, Homeschooled in Culpeper County; and Josey Ribeiro-Mills, 17, Eastern View.

Judges’ Awards were given to Malaysia Ravenel, Floyd T. Binns Middle and Hunter Lutz, Eastern View Class of 2023.

Each essay division was too close to call fairly for any one essay, Blackmon said in announcing the multiple winners in each category. This year, the Education Committee also chose two essays for Judges’ Awards, receiving honorable mentions for being particularly compelling, heartfelt and inspiring.

The contest received much support and was said by teachers, families, and students to be an opportunity to recognize the immense impact people, both famous and not-so famous, can have on children’s lives, Blackmon said.

Contest winners received gift certificates, a selected book and an NAACP shirt, and were recognized at the March 16 Open House at the new branch headquarters. Coming up, the students will also go on a branch-sponsored field trip to Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville, a National Historical Landmark and the birthplace of America’s student-led Civil Rights Revolution.

Six classrooms will also be recognized by the Culpeper Branch for high levels of support and participation: Marty Ward’s 5th grade class and Courtney Owens’ 3rd grade class at Waverly Yowell Elementary in Madison County; Catherine League’s English class at Culpeper Middle School; Lyndsey Pheister’s 4th grade class and Molly Fairhurst’s 3rd grade class at Wakefield Country Day School in Rappahannock County; and Sue Garvin’s classes at Belle Meade Montessori in Rappahannock County.

Each classroom will receive a book recommended by the Moton Museum for learning more about civil rights and education in the region: “The Girl from the Tar Paper School: Barbara Rose Johns and the Advent of the Civil Rights Movement” by Teri Kanefield; “When the Schools Shut Down: A Young Girl’s Story of Virginia’s “Lost Generation” and the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka Decision by Yolanda Gladden” by Dr. Tamara Pizzoli; and “We Are Your Children Too: Black Students, White Supremacists, and the Battle for America’s Schools in Prince Edward County, Virginia” by P. O’Connell Pearson.

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in the conference room of the Culpeper Business Center.

Attendees may also join via Google MeetSee naacpculpeper.org or contact secretary@naacpculpeper.org.