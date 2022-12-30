Culpeper County Schools superintendent honored in Virginia Beach

Culpeper County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Anthony Brads was honored in absentia by the Virginia Society of Technology in Education.

At its annual conference held in Virginia Beach on Dec. 5, the organization announced Brads as the recipient of the 2022 VSTE Outstanding Technology Leader of the year. The award is to recognize those who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and leadership in implementing technology to improve education.

Brads was selected from a pool of nominations submitted by members of the society throughout the commonwealth.

The superintendent himself was not present at the conference so the award was accepted on his behalf by members of the public school division’s Instructional Resource Technology teachers and its technology staff.

“The Culpeper ITRTs were honored to accept the VSTE Technology Leader of the Year award for Dr. Brads. Dr. Brads has demonstrated outstanding vision and leadership in implementing technology throughout Culpeper County Schools to improve education for all of our students,” stated Pearl Sample Elementary ITRT Heather O’Brien.

Rod Carnill, the executive director of the organization, plans to present an engraved plaque to Brads at a future date.

Brads was the superintendent for the Botetourt County Public School system before obtaining his current position in Culpeper in 2015.

During Brads’ tenure, Culpeper County opened up the Culpeper Technical Education Center. CCPS also received its first electric buses in November under his watch.