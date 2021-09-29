Culpeper School Board candidates outline priorities at Chamber forum

There are clear contrasts between some of the candidates in this fall’s Culpeper County School Board race, if a recent electoral forum is any sign.
Those differences emerged when Stevensburg District candidates Elizabeth Hutchins and Lori Medley participated in one of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s political forums last week.
Absent from the Sept. 22 forum at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center were Stevensburg District candidate Rebecca D. Bragg; Betsy Howard Smith, School Board member from the Cedar Mountain District; and Deborah L. Desilets, School Board member representing the Jefferson District. Smith and Desilets have no opponents. All three are Republicans.
Hutchins, a political independent, former teacher and a former School Board chair, described herself as the only candidate with educational experience. She is the wife of a retired Culpeper teacher and coach, and the mother of two Culpeper High graduates. Hutchins served 16 years on the School Board until her 2017 defeat by Marshall Keene, the board’s current chair.
The Culpeper native said she is passionate about public education. “I have dedicated my entire life to the children of Culpeper County as an educator or a volunteer,” she said.
Hutchins said she is an advocate for teachers and parents. “Having been in the classroom, I know the value of teamwork,” she said. “We must work together to help children reach their potential and become creative, productive members of society.”
The division must recruit more experienced teachers, increase student opportunities, and provide a safe learning environment, Hutchins said.
Medley, a Republican political newcomer who recently moved to Culpeper, noted that her family has old roots in Culpeper, dating to the 1770s. She was raised in rural northern Idaho, where the timber and agricultural industries dominate.
Coming from a military family, Medley called Culpeper her “forever home.” Her grandson Jack recently started classes in Culpeper public schools.
She said she has taught in U.S. military schools and been a substitute teacher in California schools, expressing her appreciation for the latter’s cultural diversity. Her ex-husband is Black and she has three biracial children, Medley noted.
One of her big concerns is that Virginia’s public employees can now negotiate their contracts with school districts, she said.
BLM a concern
Further, the Virginia Education Association has made teacher unions’ collective bargain efforts its top priority and also actively supports the Black Lives Matter movement in schools, Medley said.
“For me, it is a priority to make sure our community is cohesive and our race relationships are strong, so that we don’t have outside entities coming in and telling us how we should educate our child,” she said. “If we have more Black Lives Matter into the schools, what does that say to our Hispanic kids? What does that say to our Middle Eastern, Indian and Asian kids? It says, ‘Well, you don’t have white privilege. You’re not Black.’ ... So what do those kids take away from it? That they don’t matter.”
To counter that, Culpeper needs to reach out to its citizens, and be strong, cohesive and have working groups so that when a union comes in and tries to push negotiations, so “we have a firm standing on what we believe and how we function as a community,” Medley said.
Hutchins sketched her goals for the next year, saying Culpeper schools must get students back on track academically after losses from hybrid classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There are serious gaps for certain sectors of our student community and we need to address those,” she said.
Teacher retention
Keeping good teachers is essential, with a large number having left Culpeper this past year during a stressful and difficult time, while the whole nation faces a teacher shortage, Hutchins said.
“We need to know why,” she said. “What are we not doing that will (keep) experienced teachers ... with us?”
She acknowledged that new teachers can be recruited, but said Culpeper students lose experience of great value when the school district loses a teacher who is a veteran of 15 to 20 years in the classroom. Plus, training new recruits is expensive for the county, Hutchins said.
Also, the School Board needs to improve the transparency of its discussions and actions and strengthen its communications with parents and community members, she said. “Some of the meetings have been moved to times that aren’t as convenient for parents to attend and provide input,” Hutchins said. “... We need to improve our relationships with community stakeholders.”
Mental health
A Chamber official asked both candidates how they would address mental-health issues in the schools, a concern that has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hutchins said mental health is a serious issue for students and teachers. “Culpeper has a long history of suicide. And it’s terribly frightening,” she said. “We’ve had many, many parents who have lost their children to that.”
Culpeper schools should expand their mental-health efforts so teachers can recognize warning signs early on and direct students to seek help from the Community Services Board, Hutchins said. Teachers, too, need the schools’ support to address their mental health problems, as the pandemic’s strains have proven, she said.
Medley said that Culpeper schools, using assistance from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, are meeting students’ and faculty’s mental-health needs.
“The schools as a whole are recognizing that COVID has taken a toll on students and teachers,” she said. “They’re doing a really good, proactive job in addressing it.”
But Medley cautioned that diagnosing Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder is not done well in Culpeper schools. Educators shouldn’t assume ADHD is a discipline problem, and must put more emphasis on screening, she said.
Medley said she agreed with the educational priorities Hutchins outlined.
As a former federal researcher with a background in social work, Medley said she will probe developing issues and listen to her constituents. “I’m the person who will look at the Virginia Education (Association) site and see what’s coming down the pike,” she said.
Critical Race Theory
Medley said she has spent a lot of time researching Critical Race Theory and found no indication it is happening in Culpeper schools.
“But there are some things that are concerning,” she said. “I’m a person who will read things like ‘A framework for understanding whiteness in mathematics education.’ What is ‘whiteness in mathematics education”? Things like ‘expecting children to sit quietly and only talk when called upon is an example of whiteness,’ and that’s a bad thing in public education?”
Medley said she will help prepare Culpeper schools to deal with developing issues and government mandates.
“Like we always say, ‘Culpeper Strong,’ she said. “We’re united. We know who we are. We’re a strong, integrated community, I believe, and I want to keep us that way.”
Asked for closing remarks, Hutchins said, “Experience matters. Knowing how the system works and what has been tried in the past will help us find the path forward to improve our schools.
“I will listen to our parents, as I always have, and bring their concerns to the board,” she said. “I will listen to our teachers and work to improve the work environment. I will work to keep the focus on academics and provide additional opportunities that will help our students to be successful.”
Hutchins noted that she has served for the past four years as a student coach in the schools’ E-Squared program. Earlier, she said she was part of the team that built Yowell Elementary, Eastern View High School and the CTEC building, and worked to support the Mountain Vista’s Governor’s School and provide safer school buildings with secure vestibules.
“I have a proven performance record,” she said. “... I am nonpartisan, I am not endorsed by any party or representing any party. My agenda is to do what is best for our students. ... I have the time, the knowledge, the experience and the dedication to serve the citizens of the Stevensburg District and the students of Culpeper.”
