Culpeper School Board candidates outline priorities at Chamber forum

To counter that, Culpeper needs to reach out to its citizens, and be strong, cohesive and have working groups so that when a union comes in and tries to push negotiations, so “we have a firm standing on what we believe and how we function as a community,” Medley said.

Hutchins sketched her goals for the next year, saying Culpeper schools must get students back on track academically after losses from hybrid classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There are serious gaps for certain sectors of our student community and we need to address those,” she said.

Teacher retention

Keeping good teachers is essential, with a large number having left Culpeper this past year during a stressful and difficult time, while the whole nation faces a teacher shortage, Hutchins said.

“We need to know why,” she said. “What are we not doing that will (keep) experienced teachers ... with us?”

She acknowledged that new teachers can be recruited, but said Culpeper students lose experience of great value when the school district loses a teacher who is a veteran of 15 to 20 years in the classroom. Plus, training new recruits is expensive for the county, Hutchins said.