Culpeper School Board rejects feds' offer of help over threats to educators

NSBA CEO Chip Slaven praised Garland’s action as sending “a strong message to individuals with violent intent who are focused on causing chaos, disrupting our public schools, and driving wedges between school boards and the parents, students, and communities they serve.”

In recent weeks, Slaven said school board members and other leaders have received death threats and been harassed online and in person.

“The individuals who are intent on causing chaos and disrupting our schools—many of whom are not even connected to local schools—are drowning out the voices of parents who must be heard when it comes to decisions about their children’s education, health, and safety,” he added. “These acts of intimidation are also affecting educational services and school board governance. Some have even led to school lockdowns.”

But on Oct. 6, the VSBA distanced itself from the NSBA’s stance, saying it “was not consulted about this letter, did not provide information to NSBA, and was not informed that the letter was being sent.”