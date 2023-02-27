The Culpeper County School Board recently recognized two Floyd T. Binns Middle School students for becoming published authors.

Kendall Bopp, 12, and Lane Naccarato, 13, participated in the National Leap for Literacy program as part of their school’s creative writing club last year, as previously featured. The students each wrote a book, submitted for publishing and illustration. In all, 12 books were submitted to the program by students across the U.S. and five were chosen for publication.

“They worked through all the steps in the writing process to create finished books, at the end of the process we submitted their books to be professionally illustrated and published on Amazon,” said the Binns Club instructor Melissa Zehe. “Kendall and Lane were both selected by the program and both their books are available on Amazon. We’re very excited for them.”

“The Halloween Scares” by Bopp and “To Another World” by Naccarato are available for purchase on Amazon and both have five-star ratings. The illustrator was Diana Resendiz, a Mexican artist who has illustrated other Leap For Literacy books.