The Culpeper County School Board recognized two Floyd T. Binns Middle School students for becoming published authors during its Feb. 13 meeting.

Kendall Bopp, 12, and Lane Naccarato, 13, participated in the National Leap for Literacy program as part of their school’s creative writing club last year. They each wrote a book which was submitted to be professionally published and illustrated. Twelve books were submitted to the program by students across the United States and five were chosen for publication.

“They worked through all the steps in the writing process to create finished books, at the end of the process we submitted their books to be professionally illustrated and published on Amazon,” said the club’s instructor Melissa Zehe. “Kendall and Lane were both selected by the program and both their books are available on Amazon. We’re very excited for them.”

Bopp and Naccarato were given a book launch party at Floyd T. Binns when the books were released in November 2022. A video presented later at the board meeting documented the pair’s achievements.

Both books, “The Halloween Scares” by Bopp and “To Another World” by Naccarato, are currently on sale at Amazon.com. Both books were illustrated by Diana Resendiz, a Mexican artist who has illustrated other books for Leap For Literacy, including “My Dad, the Game Master” by Kira Salgy and “Manners From The Moon” by Simeon A. Shigg.

“The Halloween Scares” is about a young girl who loves Halloween but is not a fan of the spooky monsters that come out to play on that night.

Naccarato’s book, “To Another World,” is about a boy named Wilbur who sets out on an adventure in the wilderness which will teach him that not everything is what it seems.

Both books currently hold a five-star rating on Amazon.

According to Zehe, the authors will get to keep the funds from the sales of the book.

Leap for Literacy is a Georgia-based national nonprofit program dedicated to encouraging children’s development in reading and writing.