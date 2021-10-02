Culpeper supervisors candidates illuminate their differences

“Solar is the big-ticket item in the Stevensburg District, but we can’t let that pull the wool over our eyes,” she said.

Gugino indicated she is wary of making Culpeper more “developer-friendly.” and fundamentally changing how the community works.

A former defense contractor with degrees in engineering and telecommunications, she said she has the experience to manage different projects, negotiate differences, bring people together and resolve underlying issues.

She said she would try to find ways to diversify the county’s revenue sources so there’s less impact on residents.

A member of Culpeper Business Women and Culpeper Quilters Guild, she has served as the chief election officer in Lignum and volunteers with the Seemer Farm Show.

“I have nothing to gain from being on the board,” she said. “I just want to ensure that my daughter grows up in the Culpeper I fell in love with.”

Noting that solar panels have an efficiency rate of only 11 to 15 percent, she said it would take solar farms “the size of five North Dakotas” to accomplish the nation’s ambitious clean-energy goals.

Gugino said she doesn’t want Culpeper to be at the forefront of solar development in Virginia.