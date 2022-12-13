EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Sarah Shrader

Eastern View
High School
Student: Sarah Shrader
Senior: Age 18
Parents: Kimberly and Brian Shrader
Classes: BIO 101, ENG 245, HLT 106, PHI 220, PLS 135, Sports Marketing, Spanish 4
Honors: All A Honor Roll, A/B Honor Roll
Extracurricular: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society
Sports: Field Hockey/Lacrosse
Community: Church Choir, Church Work Camp, flower sales volunteer at church, Food Closet renovation volunteer and working at The Culpeper retirement village.
People are also reading…
Hobbies: journaling, baking, reading, going to the gym
Ambitions: I hope to go to a four-year university after high school. I aspire to be a multimedia journalism major. Overall I want to find a career that deals with writing either in a journalistic sense, or creative arena.