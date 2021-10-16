Keene blasts Culpeper School Board over criticisms

Asked for comment after Monday’s meeting, Brown recalled that Keene posted the same information on Facebook.

“I do not think it is in the best interest of our community for me to address Mr. Keene’s comments at the end of the School Board meeting,” she said. “Our community has plenty of issues to worry about outside of personal attacks on another School Board member by Mr. Keene. My concerns remain with our students’ education.”

Brown said she requested the board’s executive session in response to the public’s questions to her about Keene’s actions and statements.

On Monday, bringing into the public eye a dispute that largely had been kept off-view, Keene ticked off some of Brown’s examples. He scoffed as he quoted parts of her letter, saying people could ask for it via a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.

Keene was incensed that the School Board, without naming him, included a discussion of her concerns on the agenda for its executive session on Monday, Sept. 13. The agenda didn’t name Keene, mentioning only “a specific public officer.”

The Stevensburg District board member, who did not attend the Sept. 13 board meeting, said he missed it to celebrate his wedding anniversary with his wife.