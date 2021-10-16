Officials concerned by partisan optics of Youngkin's Culpeper school tour

“As a community member and a School Board member, I am concerned with the optics of Wednesday’s events at CTEC,” she said. “I am concerned that a tour for a gubernatorial candidate of our amazing CTEC building and programs had the appearance of a political event.

“I need to wait until I am presented with all the facts about the event,” Brown continued. “I know that I was not invited, but I do not know if all of the other School Board members were invited. I do know that at least two School Board members were invited to attend by our chair. There are many questions that need to be answered for transparency to be adhered to for our community.”

To slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the school division’s COVID-19 Mitigation Plan requires everyone to wear face masks in Culpeper schools’ kitchens and food-preparation areas. Mask-wearing exemptions don’t apply in these areas, the plan states.

As the start of Youngkin's tour of the school, none of the local Republican officials with him appear to have worn face masks.

In CTEC’s culinary facility, Bragg and Keene did not wear face masks, while Youngkin and everyone else visible in publicly shared photos of the scene did.

After touring CTEC, Youngkin went to The Pier restaurant in downtown Culpeper to attend his “Parents Matter” rally there.

