Officials concerned by partisan optics of Youngkin's Culpeper school tour

A Culpeper County School Board member and the board’s former chair say GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s visit Wednesday to the Culpeper Technical Education Center had the appearance of a political event.
A Republican candidate for the board’s Stevensburg District seat, Rebecca Bragg, appeared with Youngkin, but not the other two candidates.
Also present with Youngkin were Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper; School Board Chair Marshall Keene, who also chairs the Culpeper County Republican Committee; Culpeper County Supervisor Jack Frazier, a Republican; Michael Jenkins, brother of Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins, a Republican; and School Board members Deborah Desilets, Crissy Burnett and Pat Baker.
County Administrator John Egerston also greeted Youngkin, as did CTEC Principal Shaun Summerscales and CTE Director Randi Richards-Lutz.
It’s not clear whether all School Board members were invited. Board member Barbee Brown said she was not, learning of the tour from a colleague on the day of the event.
School division spokeswoman Laura Hoover declined to answer specific questions from the Culpeper Star-Exponent about the candidate’s visit.
“The tour you are asking about was not a school-sponsored event,” Hoover said. “It was not scheduled by the CCPS administration or the superintendent’s office, nor were we involved with invitations of any kind. CTEC gives tours (almost daily) upon request to all interested parties.”
She did not answer questions about who arranged Youngkin’s CTEC tour, whether all School Board members were invited to it, why Superintendent Tony Brads wasn’t present, whether Youngkin and Bragg were introduced to staff and students as candidates for public office, and if the school division had invited Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe to tour the new high school, among other queries.
Keene and Freitas did not respond to requests for comment.
Summerscales and Richards-Lutz declined to comment, referring the newspaper to Hoover.
Former School Board Chair Michelle North, a Democrat, said the event went against School Board policy prohibiting use of staff or facilities for political events during school time.
“In my opinion, Culpeper County Public Schools administrators and the School Board were in violation of school policy by using their position to further a political cause in a school—on an instructional day, while on duty, with students present—showing support for one political party’s candidate for governor and that party’s candidate for the local School Board,” she said. “I would feel differently if equal access had been given to the independent and opposing party candidates.”
Brown said she has questions about how the tour came about and unfolded.
“As a community member and a School Board member, I am concerned with the optics of Wednesday’s events at CTEC,” she said. “I am concerned that a tour for a gubernatorial candidate of our amazing CTEC building and programs had the appearance of a political event.
“I need to wait until I am presented with all the facts about the event,” Brown continued. “I know that I was not invited, but I do not know if all of the other School Board members were invited. I do know that at least two School Board members were invited to attend by our chair. There are many questions that need to be answered for transparency to be adhered to for our community.”
To slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the school division’s COVID-19 Mitigation Plan requires everyone to wear face masks in Culpeper schools’ kitchens and food-preparation areas. Mask-wearing exemptions don’t apply in these areas, the plan states.
As the start of Youngkin's tour of the school, none of the local Republican officials with him appear to have worn face masks.
In CTEC’s culinary facility, Bragg and Keene did not wear face masks, while Youngkin and everyone else visible in publicly shared photos of the scene did.
After touring CTEC, Youngkin went to The Pier restaurant in downtown Culpeper to attend his “Parents Matter” rally there.
