Grymes Memorial School is celebrating its 75th year of joyful learning, according to a release from the private school in Orange.

Over those 75 years, many established traditions have helped encourage character growth among the student body, contributing to the character of the school. Declamation Days is among the most notable of these traditions.

For their declamations, each kindergarten through seventh grade student chose a poem to recite, by memory and on stage, in front of schoolmates and families. Consistent through all grades is the development of public speaking skills such as preparation, composure and clarity, the school release stated.

In fact, public speaking is a focus at Grymes, reinforced by this and other traditions, such as class plays. Alumni often remark they are more prepared for secondary schools or universities as a result of this early practice.

The choice of poem, while assisted by faculty, was deeply personal for each child, according to the release. Students were encouraged to select a poem which rings true to them, bringing to life some memory, hope or emotion.

For the school’s younger students, the poems often focused on animals or funny stories. The choices for upper school classes took a more serious tone, highlighting nostalgia or hopes for the future.

This year, Grymes’ seventh grade exemplified this point by concluding their Declamation Day with a prepared group performance titled, “This is Us,” bringing tears to the eyes of many parents in the audience.

The poignant recital highlighted the students’ memories from earlier grades, career aspirations and expressions of gratitude to family and faculty.

“The skills and confidence refined by such activities are timeless. As the school continues to grow and prepares for the next 75 years, traditions such as Declamation Days will continue to be a key focus for Grymes Memorial School in Orange,” according to the school release.