The University of Mary Washington’s Board of Visitors voted to keep undergraduate tuition flat for the next academic year, but will raise graduate tuition and fees for all students.

Undergraduate tuition will remain $4,469 per semester for in-state students and $12,929 per semester for out-of-state students.

The university announced the decision in a press release sent Thursday afternoon.

“This is an incredibly important decision for our University and for our students and families who invest in their education here,” said Board of Visitors Rector Devon Cushman in the press release. “We’ve taken the time to understand where we are historically, as well as among our Virginia peer institutions and where UMW might be positioned in the future. We’ve been creative and strategic in finding solutions while maintaining the high quality for which UMW is known.” Graduate tuition will increase by 3% next year to $511 per credit hour for in-state students and $1,085 per credit hour for out-of-state students.

All students also pay a mandatory comprehensive fee which supports student services and activities. That fee will increase by 5% next year to $2,780.50 per semester for all undergraduate students and $163 per credit hour for graduate students and part-time undergrads.

Public colleges and universities in Virginia, which receive funding from the state, must start the fiscal year with a balanced budget, according to UMW’s press release.

The university had to overcome a deficit of nearly $7 million in order to start fiscal year 2024 on July 1 with a balanced budget. The deficit is the result of multiple factors, including inflation in the cost of energy and food, state-mandated increases in salaries, health insurance premiums and minimum wages and fluctuating enrollment, according to the press release.

The Board of Visitors began discussing strategies for overcoming a budget deficit in February, holding a public comment period and forums for staff, faculty and students. Cost-saving measures already implemented by the university — such as a faculty early retirement incentive program — have resulted in “just over $2 million” in savings, according to the press release.

The fee and graduate tuition increases will bring in $1.8 million in new revenue and the remaining $2 million needed to balance the budget will come from reserves, pending changes in the state budget, which is not yet finalized.