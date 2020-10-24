Emerald Hill virtual 5K set for this Wednesday in Yowell Meadow Park

Regardless of the location, they won’t just be running or walking a typical 5K race.

That’s where the virtual part comes in.

Gelbert wanted to expand on the concept of a normal 5K in order to run neck-and-neck with a year that’s been anything but that. So she came up with the idea that each participant will create a video of themselves either just before starting or right after finishing their race.

Following the conclusion of the event, all of the videos will be combined to create a single video that students will be able to view online.

“In the climate we’re currently in, I knew making a video of our dedicated staff members participating in an activity that’s great for both your physical and mental fitness would be the best way to reach our students,” Gelbert said. “We want to show them that we, as adults, continue to value healthy habits and encourage them to live a healthy lifestyle.”

Gelbert has been working hard for the better part of two months now to encourage her staff members to pursue their individual fitness goals, as well as properly prepare them for the task at hand. She put together an optional training plan for those who have never participated in a 5K before, which is something she said has been well-received.