EMS providers honored for service during pandemic, to community

Rescue officials who stepped up during the pandemic to take care of their teams, the public or patients as far away as New York City, as well as those who taught emergency skills or shared their medical experiences with others, were honored at the Rappahannock EMS Council’s Regional Awards ceremony on July 26.
The Rappahannock EMS Council serves the counties of Culpeper, Orange, Fauquier, Caroline, King George, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford; the town of Colonial Beach; and the city of Fredericksburg.
“Throughout the year, our EMS personnel have continued to excel and bring quality patient care to our community members,” council President Kevin Dillard said. “As a community, we are very proud of these individuals and organizations who have been recognized. Each one of them have truly made our region better by their dedication and commitment.”
Those honored include:
Excellence in EMS: Greg Leitz, Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue and Management. His EMS career spans more than 30 years, and after Leitz experienced a stroke in 2013, he used his personal survival story in training classes throughout the region and state. He’s partnered with Mary Washington Healthcare and VCU to support their stroke and outreach programs. As retirement approaches, he continues to look for ways to continue stroke awareness.
Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health & Safety: Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services. Early on in the pandemic, the office partnered with state and community agencies to provide COVID-19 health and safety information through a hotline. Months later, the office assisted with scheduling hundreds of vaccination appointments while encouraging first responders to help administer the shots. The team also offered mobile testing to those who couldn’t get to a testing site.
Innovation Excellence in EMS: LifeCare Medical Transports, Fleet Division. In addition to the repair and service work done by the fleet division, the group also brings social issues to the forefront. It has more than 15 ambulances throughout the state which are painted to bring awareness to various diseases from Alzheimer’s and breast cancer to kidney disease and Parkinson’s and social issues such as heart and mental health and awareness of child abuse, substance abuse and military service.
Outstanding EMS Leadership: Richard Szymczyk, LifeCare Medical Transports. When the pandemic hit, Szymczyk created and managed LifeCare’s safety guidelines. Under his leadership, employees were trained on how to manage COVID-19 transports while taking measures to protect themselves. He also has been recognized as a “Rising Star” by the National Safety Council.
Outstanding Prehospital Educator: Kelsey Rideout, Fredericksburg Fire Department. After several years as a paramedic, Rideout became a preceptor, one who prepares other EMS providers. She also continued her own drive for self-improvement and has become certified in several areas to teach classes to the public and other providers. She also leads regional trainings and serves on several local and regional EMS committees.
Outstanding Prehospital Provider: Thomas McGowan, Lifecare Medical Transports. McGowan has always “stepped up to ensure his community is well taken care of,” according to the EMS council, and when LifeCare was called upon to send units to New York City when it was the epicenter of COVID, he was among the first to go. McGowan worked at overcrowded hospitals, helping with discharges and transfers, then helped relieved the overwhelmed fire and rescue workers during his two months in New York.
Recipients of regional awards will compete for the 2021 Governor’s EMS Awards, which include a plaque and a certificate signed by the governor.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425