EMS providers honored for service during pandemic, to community

Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health & Safety: Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services. Early on in the pandemic, the office partnered with state and community agencies to provide COVID-19 health and safety information through a hotline. Months later, the office assisted with scheduling hundreds of vaccination appointments while encouraging first responders to help administer the shots. The team also offered mobile testing to those who couldn’t get to a testing site.

Innovation Excellence in EMS: LifeCare Medical Transports, Fleet Division. In addition to the repair and service work done by the fleet division, the group also brings social issues to the forefront. It has more than 15 ambulances throughout the state which are painted to bring awareness to various diseases from Alzheimer’s and breast cancer to kidney disease and Parkinson’s and social issues such as heart and mental health and awareness of child abuse, substance abuse and military service.

Outstanding EMS Leadership: Richard Szymczyk, LifeCare Medical Transports. When the pandemic hit, Szymczyk created and managed LifeCare’s safety guidelines. Under his leadership, employees were trained on how to manage COVID-19 transports while taking measures to protect themselves. He also has been recognized as a “Rising Star” by the National Safety Council.