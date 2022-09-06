 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enslaved folks' descendants to plumb Montpelier's past

Sawney - Montpelier Mere Distinction of Colour

Sawney, seen in Montpelier’s ‘Mere Distinction of Colour’ exhibit, was born about the same year as James Madison. Sawney traveled with Madison to Princeton University in 1769 and was the overseer of a tract at Montpelier by 1785.

 SUZANNE CARR ROSSI/THE FREE LANCE-STAR

Tune in Thursday evening for a fresh take on the heritage of the Madison family’s plantation in Orange County.

As James Madison’s Montpelier celebrates Constitution Month all of this month, a talk this week will explore the legacy of Montpelier’s enslaved community through the words of its descendants.

The nation’s fourth president, Madison is considered the father of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Learn more about the history of Montpelier and the nation during “Constituting Community: A Conversation with Descendants of Enslaved Americans,” a free and virtual panel discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, onsite in Orange.

“These stories and traditions, passed down over generations, speak not only to the history of Montpelier, but also to a national American narrative,” The Montpelier Foundation, which oversees the historic site, said in a statement. “Making connections between past and present, panelists share how their ancestors helped shape the America we experience today.”

Online, the discussion will be free to members of Montpelier’s Descendant Community and to students. Email kclackey@montpelier.org for the code.

For Montpelier’s entire Constitution Month schedule, see montpelier.org/events/constitution-day.

