'Every brick has a story to tell'—Phase 2 of Carver school walk underway

Community love and support is needed to finish Phase II of the Brickway of History outside of George Washington Carver Regional High School in Culpeper County.

Enough engraved bricks have been installed in recent weeks for the second phase of the commemorative project to reach past The Carver Center sign on the front lawn of the circa 1948 school. Former student Wes Daniel hopes to see it finished by next year.

The octogenarian attended the historic Black school during segregation. Daniel cherishes his time at Carver so much he launched the Brickway of History project to recognize students, families, supporters, businesses, individuals and other notable Black history figures and others contributing to the story.

Daniel hopes to see the project completed by September, 2023—in time for the Carver school’s 75th anniversary.

Supporters of the brick project are part of a community helping ignite change and shape how the world learns about the GWC Regional High School experience, past and present, Daniel said.

“Help us share the true stories brick-by-brick,” he said of the project in which supporters can personalize bricks for inclusion in the Brickway stretching to James Madison Highway. “Every brick has a story to tell,” Daniel said.

The bricks join in with stories inside the school’s former library, now the 4-County Museum of the Carver alumni association.

Next year will mark nine years Daniel has worked on the brick project, he said.

“I have lifted every brick once and all of the engraved bricks three times,” he said in a recent email, getting nostalgic.

“Number 9 was my jersey numbers for the five years I playing basketball as on the Carver Hawks. (Artist and Carver alumni) Hubert Jackson lists number 9 on the mural in the museum. As an old basketball player & great Kobe Bryant & NBA fan, 2023 will be my retirement story.”

Bricks are $50 and $100 for the larger one and $5 extra for the Carver Hawk symbol. See gwcaa.org/brick-fundraiser/ for ordering information and form.