 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Hunter Lutz

  • 0
Hunter Lutz

Hunter Lutz

Eastern View

High School

Student: Hunter Lutz

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Randi & Paul Lutz

Classes: Advanced Placement/Dual Enrollment Physics Electricity and Magnetism, AP/DE International Relations, AP/DE US Government, AP/DE Calculus 2, AP/DE Calculus 3, AP/DE Computer Science 1, AP/DE Research 3, AP VVA Comparative Government, Piano Lab, DE American Literature

Honors: Perfect Attendance, Academic Spotlight, Honor Roll, Mountain Vista Governor’s School, Cross Country Rising Star Award, Winter Track MVP, Graphic Design Award, CTEC Blazer of the month, AutoCAD exam all-time high scorer, College Board Rural and Small Town National Recognition Award, Culpeper Times contributor, All District Cross Country, All Area Honorable Mention Cross Country, 17U NTBA Runner-Up National Championship and JV District Championship

People are also reading…

Extracurricular: Starting educational nonprofit as my senior capstone, CTEC Internship, Senior Class Counsel, National Honor Society President, National Technical Honor Society President, CCPS Gifted Advisory Committee, Envirothon Club at MVGS, Leo Club, Principal’s Advisory Group, Superintendent’s Student Advisory Group, Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, CTEC Focus Group, Acts of Kindness Club, Helminthology Research

Sports: Varsity Cross Country, My Vision Elite Running, Indoor Track, Travel Basketball, JV Basketball, Varsity Track and Field, Outlaws Travel Baseball Team, Fall Baseball Rappahannock League, Cross Country Captain, Winter and Spring Track Captain, All District Winter Track, All Region Winter Track, All District Outdoor Track, All Region Outdoor Track, JV Basketball Captain

Community: CTEC internship, Culpeper Air Fest behind-the-scenes volunteer, Culpeper Fest volunteer, USDA Food Distribution volunteer, Maker Energy Faire volunteer, Devil’s Den 10-Miler volunteer, Girls on the Run

Hobbies: I enjoy reading, writing, running, playing basketball, swimming in the pool with my brother, and dabbling at the piano in my free time.

Ambitions: After I proudly graduate from EVHS and Laurel Ridge Community College with my associate’s degree in May, I hope to attend university to study both economic policy and the wonders of the brain—all before attending law school in an attempt to become attorney general of the United States.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VDOT declines request to move Madison crosswalk

VDOT declines request to move Madison crosswalk

The controversy regarding parking on Main Street Madison has taken yet another turn. After a decision in July to mark a problematic no parking zone with delineators, the town council has again put the plan on hold.

Court delays hearing in Culpeper sexting case

Court delays hearing in Culpeper sexting case

Craig Alexander “Alex” Smith, 47, was a special education paraprofessional last academic year at Culpeper County High School, accused of asking for nude photo of 16-year male student.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trader Joe's bringing back free samples to select locations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert