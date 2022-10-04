EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Hunter Lutz

Eastern View

High School

Student: Hunter Lutz

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Randi & Paul Lutz

Classes: Advanced Placement/Dual Enrollment Physics Electricity and Magnetism, AP/DE International Relations, AP/DE US Government, AP/DE Calculus 2, AP/DE Calculus 3, AP/DE Computer Science 1, AP/DE Research 3, AP VVA Comparative Government, Piano Lab, DE American Literature

Honors: Perfect Attendance, Academic Spotlight, Honor Roll, Mountain Vista Governor’s School, Cross Country Rising Star Award, Winter Track MVP, Graphic Design Award, CTEC Blazer of the month, AutoCAD exam all-time high scorer, College Board Rural and Small Town National Recognition Award, Culpeper Times contributor, All District Cross Country, All Area Honorable Mention Cross Country, 17U NTBA Runner-Up National Championship and JV District Championship

Extracurricular: Starting educational nonprofit as my senior capstone, CTEC Internship, Senior Class Counsel, National Honor Society President, National Technical Honor Society President, CCPS Gifted Advisory Committee, Envirothon Club at MVGS, Leo Club, Principal’s Advisory Group, Superintendent’s Student Advisory Group, Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, CTEC Focus Group, Acts of Kindness Club, Helminthology Research

Sports: Varsity Cross Country, My Vision Elite Running, Indoor Track, Travel Basketball, JV Basketball, Varsity Track and Field, Outlaws Travel Baseball Team, Fall Baseball Rappahannock League, Cross Country Captain, Winter and Spring Track Captain, All District Winter Track, All Region Winter Track, All District Outdoor Track, All Region Outdoor Track, JV Basketball Captain

Community: CTEC internship, Culpeper Air Fest behind-the-scenes volunteer, Culpeper Fest volunteer, USDA Food Distribution volunteer, Maker Energy Faire volunteer, Devil’s Den 10-Miler volunteer, Girls on the Run

Hobbies: I enjoy reading, writing, running, playing basketball, swimming in the pool with my brother, and dabbling at the piano in my free time.

Ambitions: After I proudly graduate from EVHS and Laurel Ridge Community College with my associate’s degree in May, I hope to attend university to study both economic policy and the wonders of the brain—all before attending law school in an attempt to become attorney general of the United States.