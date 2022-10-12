 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Julianne LaRosa

Julianne LaRosa

Eastern View High School

Student: Julianne LaRosa

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Michael & Lorraine LaRosa

Classes: British Literature Dual Enrollment Germanna Scholars, VA US Government DE GS, Biology DE GS, Ethics DE GS, First Aid and Safety DE GS, and Cybersecurity Operations II

Honors: A/B Honor Roll, FCCLA, Varsity Letter, Academic Letter, A Honor Roll, NTHS, NHS, NTHS Vice President

Extracurricular: Culpeper Soccer Club, Girls Travel Soccer Team

Sports: Varsity Track and Field, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Cross Country, and Varsity Golf

Community: Metro DC-VA State Soccer Referee Program, Workcamp 2020 with Precious Blood Catholic Church, VBS 2019, Culpeper Deadwood Trail Volunteer, USDA Food Drive, Maker Energy Fair Volunteer, and CCPS Transportation

Hobbies: Hiking, Soccer, Cooking, Baking, Photography

Ambitions: After high school, I would like to pursue a degree in cyber security or cyber systems. I hope to combine my degree with my desires to serve others by attending a four-year college. I would use my degree to protect the country from ominous cyber-attacks, as well as keeping others personal information safe from online predators.

