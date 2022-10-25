 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Madisyn Corron

Madisyn Corron

Eastern View High School

Student: Madisyn Corron

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Karen & Kenneth Corron Jr.

Classes: Ethics, General Biology, Major English Writers, US Government and Politics, Government, British Literature, General Biology II, Statistics, First Aid and Safety, American Literature, AG Power Systems and Culinary 1

Honors: Honor Roll, Presidents List, Dean’s List, and Agriculture Medal

Extracurricular: Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society, FFA Treasurer, FFA Vice President, NHSS

Sports: Soccer

Community: Bike Tour, Wreaths Across America, BOOM Fitness volunteer, Trash Pick Up, SAFE, E.V.O.L.V.E volunteer, and Living the Dream Foundation.

Hobbies: Playing Soccer, Spending time with friends, Playing with my animals

Ambitions: My plans for the future are to attend a four-year college or university and major in Wildlife Conservation. By majoring in this specific area, I will be able to help animals and preserve species and ecosystems. I want to make a difference by putting different practices and rules in place to preserve wildlife as we know it today and someday, make it better than it is now.

