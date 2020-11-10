EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Marie-Clare Matricardi

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 18
Parents: Terese and Ed Matricardi
Subjects: Advanced Placement U.S. Government, AP Statistics, AP English Literature, AP European History, AP Comparative Government, Human Anatomy
Honors: All A Honor Roll, A/B Honor Roll, Sophomore Academic Spotlight Recipient
Extracurricular: Weekly Piano Lessons, Varsity Swim Team, Choir
Community: Hospital volunteer, Eastern View French Department volunteer, political campaign volunteer and Leader Launch mentorship program member
Hobbies: Practicing piano, singing, running, reading, sewing
Ambitions: I hope to attend the University of Virginia and major in government or history. Afterwards, I hope to attend law school.
