EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Marie-Clare Matricardi
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Marie-Clare Matricardi

Marie-Clare Matricardi

Marie-Clare Matricardi

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 18

Parents: Terese and Ed Matricardi

Subjects: Advanced Placement U.S. Government, AP Statistics, AP English Literature, AP European History, AP Comparative Government, Human Anatomy

Honors: All A Honor Roll, A/B Honor Roll, Sophomore Academic Spotlight Recipient

Extracurricular: Weekly Piano Lessons, Varsity Swim Team, Choir

Community: Hospital volunteer, Eastern View French Department volunteer, political campaign volunteer and Leader Launch mentorship program member

Hobbies: Practicing piano, singing, running, reading, sewing

Ambitions: I hope to attend the University of Virginia and major in government or history. Afterwards, I hope to attend law school.

