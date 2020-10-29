Evolve stages successful 'Trunk or Treat' for fourth year in a row

Miller also said it was important to both parties that the Trunk-or-Treat become a reality this year, even with the COVID-19 pandemic still in play. Volunteers and guests alike were required to wear face coverings and observe 6 feet of social distancing between themselves and other groups.

“It was important to everyone involved that we come together for this [event],” she said. “We knew there was a way to do it where we could put both the happiness and safety of the children of Culpeper first.

“There isn’t a lot left for children to do around here since the pandemic shut so many things down,” Miller continued. “The skating rink, bowling alley, movie theater and several other places that they would normally occupy their time at aren’t there anymore. We’re truly grateful that we could provide an outing for them, even if it was for just one day.”

DREAM and EVOLVE have plans to support one another and potentially work together again in the future as well.

“Both of our organizations have a goal to have a building that would be a safe space for the kids in the community to come to on a [regular basis],” Miller said. “It would be a place where we can continue to offer mentoring, an after-school program, summer program and host cheerleading competitions. We hope to have it sometime in the near future.”

