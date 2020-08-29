Experts, Spanberger field Virginians' health-care questions

“There’s been a huge shortage of PPE,” she said. “It’s especially difficult for some of our small, rural clinics. They don’t have the purchasing power that the large hospital systems have, so it’s been a little tricky.”

COVID-19 outbreaks in Arizona, Florida and California reduce the capacity of the nation’s private laboratories to process other states’ coronavirus tests and slows their turnaround time to yield results in Virginia, Figueroa said.

Virginia officials recently engaged in a dialogue with the federal Centers for Disease Control about the challenges they’re facing around getting testing supplies, he said.

“Checking in to see what kind of support we can get from the CDC, the biggest takeaway was that ... we are on our own,” Figueroa said

“Through virtual conversations and on-site visits this week, I’ve focused on the wide range of health-care issues facing our communities—especially as the COVID-19 crisis continues to create uncertainty throughout Central Virginia,” Spanberger said in a statement. “I’ve met with public health officials, patients, mental health experts, pharmacists, and community health workers who are working tirelessly to protect the lives of our neighbors.”