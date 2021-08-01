Father’s 44-year-old Jeep becomes son's passion

Joel Lieberman’s small group of breakfast buddies always gave him a hard time about getting old Gertrude running.
“My dad had a habit of buying really cool stuff, but then never doing anything with it,” said his son, Rich Lieberman, of Spotsylvania County.
Lieberman said his father, a Vietnam War veteran, purchased a 20-year-old Army jeep as a restoration project in 1997, but his dad never got around to starting the time-consuming job.
“It didn’t run. It just sat in his carport,” said Lieberman. “Everyone at breakfast would kid him about when he was going to get it running.”
In September 2018, Rich’s 80-year-old dad left the breakfast bunch to catch a plane to France to visit the Normandy beaches where the Allies had come ashore in 1944. During that trip, Joel Lieberman suffered a heart attack and died in Caen, France, just 17 miles from Normandy.
In his will, he left his 1977 model M151A2 jeep to his son Rich, who had it shipped to a mechanic in Fredericksburg.
Lieberman said Gertrude was chosen as the vehicle’s name as part of a longstanding joke between him and his father that began when Lieberman was a teenager.
Joel raised his son as a single parent, and by the time young Rich became a teen, his dad was dating again. With a coy smile on his face, Joel always kept the identities of the women he dated confidential from his son. No matter who he dated, he always referred to his latest fling as Gertrude.
One day, the phone rang and the woman on the other end asked for his dad. Trying to outsmart his father, young Rich took a bold step and asked the woman, “Who shall I say is calling?”
“My name is Gertrude,” she replied.
“I handed him the phone and said, ‘OK, I believe you,’ ” recalled Lieberman. “A few months later, I met her and she was a lovely woman named Kaye.”
Gertrude became a running joke between the pair for the remainder of Joel’s life. Even while on vacation in France, Joel sent a text to his son about his latest love affair, and Lieberman asked his father if it was another “Gertrude situation.”
Back in Fredericksburg, Lieberman had the vehicle serviced and returned to working order and then drove it across the Falmouth bridge to Stafford County, where he had it repainted as a tribute to his father’s two tours in Vietnam.
“When a military person has a vehicle assigned to them, their name is painted on the passenger side of the vehicle, so I put Lt. Col. Lieberman on one side, and I put my name on there as his permanent driver,” Lieberman said.
With Gertrude now road-ready, Lieberman and his 13-year-old son Jacob began making short trips that soon grew into longer ones. He said Gertrude brought immediate joy to his son.
“Although deaf and legally blind, he loves riding in it,” said Lieberman. “He can feel the wind. We started doing weekend trips, and he really enjoys it.”
Lieberman then imagined what it would be like to bring Gertrude back to the breakfast bunch in Arizona and take them for a ride in the old jeep his dad could never get running.
With the coronavirus pandemic affecting their regular schedule, Lieberman saw last summer as an opportunity to take his son on a cross-country journey in Gertrude.
“Jacob didn’t have summer camp or school. We would have time if we were to break down or wait on parts—it’s not going to matter,” Lieberman said. “We have the time, and that’s part of the adventure.”
The two set off in June 2020 with the goal of arriving in Phoenix on a Saturday morning to brighten the eyes of the few surviving members of his dad’s breakfast bunch.
“That visit was going to give Dad the last laugh,” said Lieberman. “They’d finally see Gertrude running.”
Traveling no more than 45 mph on back roads the entire way across the country, the pair racked up about 300 slow miles each day without a major incident, until Gertrude made it to the Continental Divide in Colorado. At the top of Wolf Creek Pass, the pair had begun their descent from 11,000 feet when the old jeep suddenly lost power. Lieberman safely coasted the stalled vehicle for well over a mile, coming to a stop at a campground.
“It could have been like it was in a movie,” Lieberman said. “We stopped, literally, right next to their office.”
Gertrude was towed two hours away to Pagosa Springs, Colo., where a faulty distributor was identified as the cause of the power loss.
“You can’t just find distributors for these things off the shelf,” Lieberman said.
Fortunately, he belongs to a social-media group of military collectors who have access to an array of hard-to-find military parts and supplies. The next day, one of the group members sent a mechanic to Pagosa Springs from Albuquerque, N.M., to tow Gertrude to Albuquerque, where a military museum happened to have a nearly identical jeep. Lieberman made a donation to the museum in exchange for the part, and he and his son were soon back on the road. But this time, they headed east.
“At that point, we decided it’s not the journey, it’s the adventure,” said Lieberman. “So we decided to try the trip again the following year and we headed home.”
Several days into the return trip, while crossing into Mississippi River, Lieberman developed a feeling something might go wrong again, so he called a friend in Fredericksburg. Lieberman asked if he would be willing to bring a truck and a trailer as far as Tennessee the following day in case Gertrude broke down again. His friend agreed to make the trip.
That feeling proved prophetic, as Gertrude suffered a broken drive shaft the following day as they crossed into Pulaski County, four hours southwest of Fredericksburg. In total, Gertrude had passed through 16 states in 17 days racking up 4,000 miles on her own and 400 miles being towed.
Lieberman recently learned that one of his dad’s three surviving breakfast buddies died, so he and his son are determined to get Gertrude back out west at least one more time. The pair will begin that journey later this summer, only this time, Gertrude will be safely in tow.
“This time, we’re bringing Gertrude out there on a trailer,” said Lieberman, who will haul the jeep behind his truck.
Once in Phoenix, the pair will offload Gertrude from the trailer and drive it to the breakfast bunch to offer Joel’s longtime friends a ride that Joel was never able to give them.
“Dad will soon get the last laugh,” Lieberman said.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438