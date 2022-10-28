Fauquier deputy performs life-saving measures at local school

A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Deputy possibly saved a life on Thursday morning at a local school.

On Oct. 27, a staff member at Taylor Middle School in Warrenton informed the school resource officer of an individual who was having a medical emergency on the grounds of the school.

The officer started life-saving measures until Fauquier County Department of Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and took over patient care. An air medical transport was requested.

The individual having the emergency was responsive and answered questions while being transported by helicopter to the hospital.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the SRO, school staff and other responding units, the prognosis sounds promising for the individual. Following the incident, school social workers, counselors and therapy dogs were at Taylor for any student or staff member who needed support,” according to a release from Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.