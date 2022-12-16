Fauquier Free Clinic participates in telemental health program

The Fauquier Free Clinic is now offering free telemental health services to patients.

The Fauquier Clinic will be the first of six free clinics across the Commonwealth of Virginia that will participate in a pilot program. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative, is a pro bono program that will provide free and convenient telemental health services to eligible Virginians.

“We’re super excited, we’ve been doing telehealth since before the pandemic and before it was cool,” says Shannon Raybuck, Mental Health Care coordinator at the Fauquier Free Clinic. “We’ve been offering our mental health services through telehealth since 2016, so we were already very comfortable with utilizing that delivery mode to reach our patients.”

Raybuck explained that one of the most exciting parts of the program is the training, experience and growth of the pre-licensed volunteer clinicians who are able to help residents in counseling to complete their clinical and supervision hours faster in order to get their licenses and go out into the workforce.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 94% of cities and counties in Virginia are designated as having shortages in mental health professionals. This has been a major issue in providing mental health care to residents of the Commonwealth, an issue that this program is seeking to alleviate according to Michaela Mishoe, an account coordinator for the Hodges Partnership.

This is backed up by a report from Mental Health America, which ranked Virginia in 39th place nationwide when it comes to the availability of mental health services for adults.

Another issue the program is seeking to address is affordability. According to Mishoe, in Northern Virginia alone, almost half of adults seeking mental health therapy or counseling are unable to obtain it due to high costs.

A press release made by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Service deemed that Virginians eligible for the service are defined as those that are uninsured or underinsured. The department was joined in the announcement by the Virginia Telehealth Network and the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

Fauquier Free Clinic is a member of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

The free services will offer a range of therapies including those for patients experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety and other behavioral and mental health concerns. All services are provided virtually through telehealth and are supported by volunteer mental health providers.

According to Raybuck, Fauquier Free Clinic averaged around 150 to 200 telehealth visits per month prior to its participation in the program. The program provided counseling and medication management. With its participation in the program, Raybuck estimates that there will be an additional 15 to 20 new appointment slots per week.

The amount of individuals that will be served with those open slots remains to be seen according to Raybuck. The number of patients served will also be dependent on the availability of the volunteer clinicians and on the frequency of patient visits, as some may need daily care while others may only need treatment once a week.

“The launch of this pilot program is the culmination of an aspirational vision and many months of conscientious work among an alliance of exceptionally committed partners,” stated Dr. Karen S. Rheuban, the chair of the board of the Virginia Telehealth Network, a statewide nonprofit organization who has led the creation of VTMHI. “We are incredibly grateful to the alliance of organizations who worked tirelessly with us to make this important initiative a reality.”

Other free and charitable clinics that will participate in the pilot program include the Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke, the Brock Hughes Medical Center in Wytheville, the Charlottesville Free Clinic, the Free Clinic of Franklin County and the Health Brigade in Richmond. The clinics will begin offering the program in January.

Additional clinics will join the initiative on a rolling basis throughout 2023.

Patients can contact the Fauquier Free Clinic directly to determine their eligibility and make appointments.

The Fauquier Free Clinic is located at 35 Rock Pointe Lane in Warrenton.