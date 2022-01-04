Fauquier opens Power & Shower shelter in Warrenton; Midland church welcomes those without electricity

To help people without electricity, Fauquier County and the town of Warrenton have partnered to open a free “Power & Shower” Warming Facility to provide relief. In addition, Midland Church of the Brethren will open its doors to assist residents who need to get out of the cold.

The three power companies servicing Fauquier announced power may not be restored until late Tuesday night or, for some, late Wednesday. The utilities urge customers to find alternate shelter or backup power.

The “Power & Shower” shelter is at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility (WARF), 800 Waterloo Road in Warrenton Va. 20186.

There, people can warm up, recharge their devices and get a shower for themselves and their families, said Shel Douglas, director of the Fauquier Department of Social Services. The WARF lobby will be open as a warm respite area with free Wi-Fi, until 8 p.m. Tuesday, reopening Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The county is asking folks to check in when they arrive and share their home location (Remington, Marshall, Summerduck, Amissville, etc.) so it can plan for future locations as needed. We will be asking for a contact number in case follo- up needs to be made for COVID-19 safety.