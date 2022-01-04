Fauquier opens Power & Shower shelter in Warrenton; Midland church welcomes those without electricity

To help people without electricity, Fauquier County and the town of Warrenton have partnered to open a free “Power & Shower” Warming Facility to provide relief. In addition, Midland Church of the Brethren will open its doors to assist residents who need to get out of the cold.
The three power companies servicing Fauquier announced power may not be restored until late Tuesday night or, for some, late Wednesday. The utilities urge customers to find alternate shelter or backup power.
The “Power & Shower” shelter is at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility (WARF), 800 Waterloo Road in Warrenton Va. 20186.
There, people can warm up, recharge their devices and get a shower for themselves and their families, said Shel Douglas, director of the Fauquier Department of Social Services. The WARF lobby will be open as a warm respite area with free Wi-Fi, until 8 p.m. Tuesday, reopening Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
The county is asking folks to check in when they arrive and share their home location (Remington, Marshall, Summerduck, Amissville, etc.) so it can plan for future locations as needed. We will be asking for a contact number in case follo- up needs to be made for COVID-19 safety.
All COVID precautions are being put in place to keep risks to a minimum, Douglas said. Masks are required in the WARF facility, and COVID social distancing must be maintained.
Fauquier County advised residents planning a visit:
—The WARF will have showers available. Bring your own towels, or the WARF has towels for sale.
—Don’t forget your shower supplies and toiletries.
—Power stations will be available. Bring your power cords and devices in need or charging.
Midland Church of the Brethren, at 10434 Old Carolina Road in Midland, will stay open Tuesday night and Wednesday or until it is no longer needed. Anyone in need of relief from the cold is welcome.
The church said, via a statement from Fauquier County administrator Paul McCulla:
—Power stations will be available. Bring your power cords and devices.
—Warm up and relax.
—Bathrooms are available but no showers.
—The church kitchen will provide snacks.
—COVID social distancing is required.
Questions? Call the church office at 540- 435-3016 or cell, 540-272-3489.
540-825-0773