Fauquier to dedicate new public access to Rappahannock River

REMINGTON—On Saturday, a new access point to the Rappahannock River in Fauquier County for kayaks and canoes will open to the public.

The kayak-canoe launch, constructed on the Rector Tract in Remington, will provide a put-in and take-out site for recreational paddlers, Gary Rzepecki, director of the Fauquier County Department of Parks and Recreation, said in a statement Thursday.

At noon Saturday, the Fauquier Board of Supervisors, with the Parks and Recreation Department, will hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the kayak-canoe launch. Officials will also share a history of the property, which was significant in the American Civil War.

“It took many hands to make the dream of a blueways trail along the Rappahannock River a reality,” Rzepecki said. “For years, citizens have been looking for public access to the Rappahannock River.”

The Fauquier Board of Supervisors recognized this need, put Rappahannock River Access in Fauquier’s strategic plans, and provided funding for the design, he said.

Early on, the John Marshall Soil and Conservation District lent its expertise to find suitable locations and develop the blueways-trail concept.

