Fauquier to dedicate new public access to Rappahannock River

REMINGTON—On Saturday, a new access point to the Rappahannock River in Fauquier County for kayaks and canoes will open to the public.
The kayak-canoe launch, constructed on the Rector Tract in Remington, will provide a put-in and take-out site for recreational paddlers, Gary Rzepecki, director of the Fauquier County Department of Parks and Recreation, said in a statement Thursday.
At noon Saturday, the Fauquier Board of Supervisors, with the Parks and Recreation Department, will hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the kayak-canoe launch. Officials will also share a history of the property, which was significant in the American Civil War.
“It took many hands to make the dream of a blueways trail along the Rappahannock River a reality,” Rzepecki said. “For years, citizens have been looking for public access to the Rappahannock River.”
The Fauquier Board of Supervisors recognized this need, put Rappahannock River Access in Fauquier’s strategic plans, and provided funding for the design, he said.
Early on, the John Marshall Soil and Conservation District lent its expertise to find suitable locations and develop the blueways-trail concept.
In 2019, Charles McDonald donated 196 acres to the county on the river in Marshall. In June 2021, a kayak-canoe launch was built at Riverside Preserve. It is open daily, dawn to dusk, at 8150 Leeds Manor Road in Marshall. The nearest take-out, 19.7 miles downstream, is the Rector Tract in Remington, across from the Culpeper County shore.
Also in 2019, the American Battlefield Trust, a national land-preservation nonprofit group, acquired the Rector Tract and gave it to Fauquier.
“The Rappahannock River has been central to this community for generations,” said Thomas M. Gilmore, chief land preservation officer of American Battlefield Trust. “By using this historic landscape in a meaningful way for today’s citizens, we are creating a profound connection between our past and our future.”
The launch site is located at 12233 River Road in Remington, off U.S. 29 (Business) near the town’s Andes Market & Grill. The nearest take-out, 4.6 miles downriver, is at historic Kelly’s Ford.
Friends of the Rappahannock, a regional conservation group, paid for the required archaeological study of the property, through a grant from the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation. The Piedmont Environmental Council provided construction funding through a grant from the Virginia Environmental Endowment. And the Virginia Division of Wildlife Resources provided its expertise.
Fauquier parks staff helped with the launch’s construction, aided by Piedmont Environmental Council volunteers and others.
Fauquier is developing a mobile application that will allow people, either floating the Rappahannock River or visiting other parts of the county, to learn more about the history of its parks and historic sites.
