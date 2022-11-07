Fee increases at Culpeper Solid Waste Transfer Station go into effect Dec. 1

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has approved a raise in fees for its Solid Waste Transfer station which is scheduled to go into effective on Dec. 1.

The decision would see all services on the station’s fee schedule rise across the board at 5% for tipping fees, tire disposal, Freon recovery and non-friable asbestos collection.

Raising the fees came as a recommendation from the county’s public works committee to offset a contractually-obligated annual increase between Culpeper and Republic Waste. That increase would raise tipping fees from $55 to $57.75 per ton. Culpeper had set a fee increase prior to this decision which went into effect on March 1.

This rate increase would put Culpeper County’s tipping fee higher than Orange County’s which is $52 per ton and less than the fee of nearby Fauquier County’s $64.58 per ton.

The Arizona-based Republic Waste is in charge of operations for the county’s solid waste transfer station and disposes of municipal solid waste. The current contract between the county and Republic is scheduled to expire in November 2023.

Fee rates charged per vehicle carrying solid waste when the station’s scales are not in use would see increases such as rising from $18.75 to $28 for pickup trucks. Flat, slat and dump trucks would see an increase from $47.25 to $70 for single axle vehicles and $101.25 to $155 for double axle vehicles.

Refuse trucks and roll-offs would see an increase for un-compacted waste go from $10 per cubic yard to $15 and from $20 to $30 for compacted waste.

Fee rates for tire disposal will stay constant with current prices with the exceptions of 46 inch tires and for tires on rims that are 18 inches or less. The rates will rise from $11 to $12 for the 46 inch tires and $12 will be charged for tires on rims.

The county recently took on the task of disposing of tires after its previous tire disposal contractor decided to no longer accept tires. The county bought its own tire cutter and will dispose of tires as general waste.

Other services such as the collection of Freon will be increased from $8.50 per unit to $10 per unit, which would put it on par with similar services from Orange and Fauquier. The rates for accepting non-friable asbestos (namely any material that contains more than one percent asbestos, but can’t be pulverized by hand) will be raised from $60 per ton to $120 making it the first fee raise for this service since 1998.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station is located at 14017 Laurel Valley Place, five miles west of Culpeper.