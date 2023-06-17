Local revenue collections in Culpeper County are up more than 5% over last year, according to a report last week from Director of Finance Valerie Lamb to the Rules Committee for the nine-month period ending March 31.

“Everything is going very well,” she told the committee.

All local revenues are up, especially in property taxes, Lamb stated. This is largely due to increased valuations for used vehicles and real estate.

As of March 31, property tax collections in Culpeper County totaled $70.3 million versus $67.9 million last year. General fund revenue was $94.4 million versus $89.2 million for March 31, 2022.

The county’s general fund spending was around the same as last year for this time period, Lamb said. The general fund balance as of March 31 was $87.9 million compared to $81.1 million a year ago — an increase in the county’s cash on hand of $6.8 million, Lamb said.

A first accounting of the county’s new food and beverages tax showed nearly $59,000 in collections from January-March.