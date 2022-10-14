Fire destroys Jeffersonton home, no one hurt

An fully involved fire destroyed a Culpeper County home Wednesday afternoon, displacing its single occupant.

No one was injured in what officials say was an unintentional fire.

The home's resident is staying with family, Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co. Chief Doug Monaco said Friday morning.

Little Fork, based in Rixeyville, was dispatched at 3:08 p.m. Oct. 12 for a passerby report of a porch on fire in the 6300 block of Jeffersonton Rd. near Jeffersonton.

Chief 9 arrived on scene reporting a fully involved structure fire and established command, Monaco stated. All units were advised there were energized power lines on the ground on one side of the home.

The volunteer company remained on the scene for more than three hours, and it took around 15,000 gallons of water, transported ty tanker trunk, to put out the large blaze.

Wagon 9 arrived, laid out supply line and immediately deployed hand lines protecting exposures. The hose lines were then used to knock down the bulk of the fire, Monaco said.

Chief 9-2 was assigned as operations and water supply was delegated to Fauquier Engine 1102. A dry hydrant draft site located about quarter-mile away was used by a Warrenton unit for initial water supply.

The fire was knocked down quickly and extensive overhaul was performed. Wagon 9, Tanker 9, Ambulance 9-1 and Chief 9 responded with 11 Little Fork volunteers, gratefully assisted by units from Fauquier and Rappahannock.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative also helped.

Little Fork units were released and back in service by 6:45 p.m.