Firefighters rescue Orange woman's Christmas

Working alongside the incident commander, LOW Fire Chief Mike Cianci, they quickly established a landing zone in Lake of the Woods’ Sweetbriar Park, staffed by Gray and firefighter Thomas Lillie on the LOW fire company’s Engine 29.

The helicopter crew swiftly flew Sauro to Inova Fairfax Hospital. And, mercifully, Sauro survived her heart attack.

On Dec. 22, she walked into LOW’s Fire Station 29 to thank the people who saved her life.

Sauro presented them with a card as a small token of her gratitude.

“Because of all of you, I am alive, and my children still have their mother,” she wrote. “I don’t have any words to explain how grateful I am for you. You are angels here on Earth. Thank you!! God Bless You.”

Often, first responders don’t know what happens after they hand off a patient to others for treatment, Madden said.

“To have a patient walk back into the station and thank us is an amazing feeling,” the medic said.

Trained in CPR, LOW volunteers work with their Orange County Fire and EMS counterparts to provide life-saving measures to residents, Chief Cianci said.

