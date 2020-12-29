Firefighters rescue Orange woman's Christmas

Amy Sauro was able to celebrate Christmas with her family this year thanks to Orange County first responders.
The Lake of the Woods resident’s life was saved by staff members of Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. and Orange County Fire and EMS Department.
At 7:57 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25—the day before Thanksgiving—they were alerted to a medical emergency in the gated community in eastern Orange, according to volunteer firefighter John P. Farrell Jr., the LOW company’s assistant public information officer.
Sauro was suffering sudden cardiac arrest.
“Upon arrival, I quickly assessed the situation, which was critical, but I knew it was all of us, working together ... that made this successful,” said LOW firefighter and EMT Simon Gray, who was first to reach Sauro’s home.
Gray, who immediately started doing CPR on Sauro, noted the importance of the responders’ training together.
Orange County Medic Unit 29, staffed by EMT Chris Barrett and medic Noah Madden, resuscitated Sauro using advanced life-support methods, but she was still in critical condition, Farrell said in a statement.
Capt. Mark Sikora, Orange County Fire’s duty officer, was sent to the scene. En route, he asked that a Medevac helicopter be sent.
Working alongside the incident commander, LOW Fire Chief Mike Cianci, they quickly established a landing zone in Lake of the Woods’ Sweetbriar Park, staffed by Gray and firefighter Thomas Lillie on the LOW fire company’s Engine 29.
The helicopter crew swiftly flew Sauro to Inova Fairfax Hospital. And, mercifully, Sauro survived her heart attack.
On Dec. 22, she walked into LOW’s Fire Station 29 to thank the people who saved her life.
Sauro presented them with a card as a small token of her gratitude.
“Because of all of you, I am alive, and my children still have their mother,” she wrote. “I don’t have any words to explain how grateful I am for you. You are angels here on Earth. Thank you!! God Bless You.”
Often, first responders don’t know what happens after they hand off a patient to others for treatment, Madden said.
“To have a patient walk back into the station and thank us is an amazing feeling,” the medic said.
Trained in CPR, LOW volunteers work with their Orange County Fire and EMS counterparts to provide life-saving measures to residents, Chief Cianci said.
