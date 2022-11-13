Flags for Heroes speakers honor pandemic frontline workers in Culpeper

Rolling farmland beyond a green lawn displaying the stars and stripes set an apt scene for Flags for Heroes, a patriotic ceremony held Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day.

It was the second annual presentation of Rotary Club of Culpeper, allowing community members to honor their heroes by sponsoring American flags displayed outside of The Culpeper retirement village, on the James Madison Highway side. The names of more than 200 were read aloud as a bell tolled for each as the ceremony ended.

A flyover of vintage planes started the program organized by a committee led by Susie Hatfield, director of resident services at The Culpeper. She called it a special day to honor veterans as well as other community heroes.

Tripp Butler, president of Culpeper Rotary, in opening remarks noted the club has roots dating to 1927. The civic group meets weekly for lunch at Country Club of Culpeper, he said, inviting others to come join them.

Butler joined Rotary to part of an organization that sets a good example for others. He recited the “four-way test” to which Rotarians subscribe.

“Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial for all concerned? Four points to live by,” he said. “We did add a fifth—is it fun?”

Rotary International has made a tremendous impact on eradicating polio, Butler said, noting recent reports of an outbreak in New York City.

“Because of Rotary and leadership started in the 80’s, that disease is much in our rear view mirror,” he said.

One disease not yet fully in the rear view mirror is COVID-19, though it is not as impactful now as it was three years ago. This was the focus of featured speakers at Flags for Heroes—Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal, and the three people he referred to as his “team” during COVID.

That would be Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten, Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association President Junior Perryman and UVA Culpeper Medical Center CEO Donna Staton.

“Today is an important day. What a fantastic event it is and an amazing facility,” said Deal, whose wife, Melissa, works at The Culpeper.

The Board of Supervisors chairman stated his appreciation for the area’s first responders and healthcare workers. Most people don’t fully appreciate them, Deal said.

“Until they come to our front door or we’re lying in a hospital, need a nurse to care for us, we take them for granted even in normal times,” he said.

“The last three years have not been normal times. They put their health, lives in danger to care for us.”

The area lost a lot of nurses and medical workers to other careers, Deal said, following the strain of the pandemic. It got bad in Culpeper, he described.

“There were times the last several years we were out searching for warehouse space to house patients. We were at a point we thought we were going to have to go through the triage protocol to put tents out on sites because our hospital was full to capacity and patients were lined up in the hallways,” Deal said. “We’ve been through a lot and I am so proud of fire and rescue personnel and healthcare workers.”

Ooten used the word, “unity,” to tell what got them collectively through the very difficult times.

“When I thought of all the first responders, volunteers, healthcare workers, social services workers, medical reserve corps workers, that list continues, that all work side-by-side to support this community, I was immediately reminded of the very first tie that already unites every single one of them…a simple desire and drive to assist their fellow mankind in their most desperate times of need,” he said.

The frontline workers, in turn, leaned on each other, Ooten said, noting the personal sacrifice “to be available for someone they most likely have never met before and sometimes at no more than a moment’s notice.”

The emergency services director in closing quoted President Woodrow Wilson: “We cannot be separated in interests or divided in purpose. We stand together until the end.”

Perryman, representing 580 volunteers from eight fire and rescue departments in Culpeper, said they are an inclusive and diverse group, a true representation of the community.

“COVID was a hard thing to deal with,” Perryman said, noting many of their volunteers are business leaders and the sole bread winners. “If they go down, their family suffers.”

Some volunteers were considered mission critical roles at their jobs and were asked by employers not to volunteer.

“I can’t say they all obeyed those rules,” Perryman said, describing the turnaround time every time they transported or treated a COVID patient. “Had to go through de-con process, clean their ambulance, take a shower, change clothes—seven, eight, nine times a day.”

The volunteer association chief ended with an apropos quote: “Service to others is the rent you pay here for your room in heaven.”

Staton gave final remarks at Flags for Heroes, reflecting on her time starting as head of the local hospital eight weeks before COVID shut everything down.

“When they talk about throwing you in the deep end…I swam because of this team here, the unwavering support and accessibility 24/7 for the needs of the hospital,” she said. “I think I spent far more time with Bill Ooten than I did with my own husband…it really was extraordinary.”

The 70-bed community hospital saw its most dire straits when 75% of ER admissions were COVID positive. At the height of the pandemic, the hospital had to shut down it various outpatient and offices and clinics to focus on the task at hand, the hospital president said.

“We had patients that didn’t seek care, didn’t get preventative medicine for months as our system was in lockdown mode and we were only treating patients that came through our ER,” Staton said. “The impact to a small rural community hospital—it’s pretty dramatic.”

They also had to care for their team members, she said, describing stages of grief—denial, anger, bargaining and depression.

“We had to ramp up our employee assistance program exponentially. Our team members suffered dramatically from depression because they saw no end in sight,” Staton said. “They felt they were not able to provide the highest level of care to their patients and they were losing patients.”

The last stage of grief is acceptance, she added.

“We are three years out into this journey—every pandemic has about a five years cycle so we have two more years in this experience,” Staton said, adding, “What I can say beyond a shadow of a doubt is this community rallied beyond anything I had even seen.”