Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna Hurley, a Fluvanna native, is serving aboard the USS Winston S. Churchill, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Mayport, Florida. The 2020 graduate of Fluvanna County High School joined the Navy two years ago.

“I joined the Navy for the opportunity to go to college,” said Hurley. "I also wanted to travel and see Greece and Italy."

Today, Hurley relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Fluvanna to succeed in the military.

“I learned how to have a hard work ethic from my hometown,” she said. "I do everything to the best of my ability."

These lessons have helped Hurley while serving in the Navy.

Winston S. Churchill is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities. The destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard Winston S. Churchill. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. Jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry, along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea, and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

"Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."

Serving in the Navy means Hurley is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy supports national defense by keeping the waterways safe and by protecting free commerce,” Hurley stated.

Hurley and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest accomplishment was being advanced to petty officer third class,” Hurley said. "I was proud of what the chain of command thought of me to get me to this point."

As Hurley and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“I have a lot of family who have served in the military, so I know it makes them proud that I serve,” she said. "I am the first female in my family to join the military."

Hurley is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my mom and dad. They've always pushed me to do my best and supported me."