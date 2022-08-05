Forecast storms cancel outdoor First Fridays Culpeper events

Downtown Culpeper has canceled today's First Fridays outdoor program to ensure public safety, given the high risk of thunderstorms and rain this evening.

The cancellations for Friday, Aug. 5, include Live at the depot with Misfit Syndicate, Publicity Stunt & Toad Head and Sandy’s Face Painting.

The Culpeper Tourism Department urges people to stay dry indoors.

Many shops and restaurants in Culpeper's historic downtown district will be open late and offering specials through Culpeper Downtown First Fridays.

Thanks to those merchants and Culpeper Renaissance Inc., there will be special sales, sip n shop, tastings, refreshments, artists and more.

Learn more at culpeperfirstfridays.com and culpeperdowntown.com/events/culpeper-first-fridays.

Here's a list of businesses' special hours and offers:

Beer Hound Brewery – Open until 10pm - Karaoke 7pm – 10pm

Botanical Dwellings – Open until 7pm – 10% of your purchase of $100 or more

Collage Spa – Open until 7pm – 10% off all retail purchases, local merchant featured

Collector’s Den – Open until 7pm – 10% off your purchase of $50 or more

Far Gohn Brewing – Open until 10pm – School employees $1 off pints & pizzas, Live music 7pm

The Frenchman’s Corner – Open until 7pm – Italian gelato

Grill 309 - Open until 11pm – Extended happy hour 3pm – 8pm, $1 off glass of wine, $7 cocktails, $5 single liquor ours, $1 off all drafts.

Honey Bee Home – Open until 8pm – Back to school discounts & extra 10% off given to all teachers.

Jackleg – Open until 11pm – Live music from 8 – 10pm, $2 off top shelf specials

Jimini – Open until 7pm – Special sale

La Bee Da Loca – Open until 6pm – Bee info & Honey sticks

Lotus Nail Studio & Boutique – Open until 6pm – 20% off retail

Moving Meadows Farm – Open until 8pm - Burger Night $8.95, Live music & made from scratch pastries

Museum of Culpeper History – Open until 7pm - Family Fun & Friendly Craftivity

NStyle – Open until 7pm – Refreshments served

Oma’s Creative Corner – Open until 7pm – Kids shirt, cookies and drinks

Pepperberries – Open until 7pm – Candy Club candy samples

The Pier – Open until 1:30am – Happy hour from 3 – 6pm, live music, tap take over/keep the pint night

The Rusty Willow Boutique – Open until 7pm – College bound and back to school specials

State Climb – Open until 8pm – Bring your head lamps for “Night Climbing” from 6-8pm! Lights will be out as climbers explore.

Vinosity – Open until 7pm - Complimentary wine tastings 5 – 7pm

Wine & Design – Blueridge paint night 6:30 – 8:30pm, Pottery painting 1 – 8pm, Kids workshop: Unicorn Macramé 2 – 3:30pm