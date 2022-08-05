Forecast storms cancel outdoor First Fridays Culpeper events

Downtown Culpeper has canceled today's First Fridays outdoor program to ensure public safety, given the high risk of thunderstorms and rain this evening.
The cancellations for Friday, Aug. 5, include Live at the depot with Misfit Syndicate, Publicity Stunt & Toad Head and Sandy’s Face Painting.
The Culpeper Tourism Department urges people to stay dry indoors.
Many shops and restaurants in Culpeper's historic downtown district will be open late and offering specials through Culpeper Downtown First Fridays.
Thanks to those merchants and Culpeper Renaissance Inc., there will be special sales, sip n shop, tastings, refreshments, artists and more.
Learn more at culpeperfirstfridays.com and culpeperdowntown.com/events/culpeper-first-fridays.
Here's a list of businesses' special hours and offers:
Beer Hound Brewery – Open until 10pm - Karaoke 7pm – 10pm
Botanical Dwellings – Open until 7pm – 10% of your purchase of $100 or more
Collage Spa – Open until 7pm – 10% off all retail purchases, local merchant featured
Collector’s Den – Open until 7pm – 10% off your purchase of $50 or more
Far Gohn Brewing – Open until 10pm – School employees $1 off pints & pizzas, Live music 7pm
The Frenchman’s Corner – Open until 7pm – Italian gelato
Grill 309 - Open until 11pm – Extended happy hour 3pm – 8pm, $1 off glass of wine, $7 cocktails, $5 single liquor ours, $1 off all drafts.
Honey Bee Home – Open until 8pm – Back to school discounts & extra 10% off given to all teachers.
Jackleg – Open until 11pm – Live music from 8 – 10pm, $2 off top shelf specials
Jimini – Open until 7pm – Special sale
La Bee Da Loca – Open until 6pm – Bee info & Honey sticks
Lotus Nail Studio & Boutique – Open until 6pm – 20% off retail
Moving Meadows Farm – Open until 8pm - Burger Night $8.95, Live music & made from scratch pastries
Museum of Culpeper History – Open until 7pm - Family Fun & Friendly Craftivity
NStyle – Open until 7pm – Refreshments served
Oma’s Creative Corner – Open until 7pm – Kids shirt, cookies and drinks
Pepperberries – Open until 7pm – Candy Club candy samples
The Pier – Open until 1:30am – Happy hour from 3 – 6pm, live music, tap take over/keep the pint night
The Rusty Willow Boutique – Open until 7pm – College bound and back to school specials
State Climb – Open until 8pm – Bring your head lamps for “Night Climbing” from 6-8pm! Lights will be out as climbers explore.
Vinosity – Open until 7pm - Complimentary wine tastings 5 – 7pm
Wine & Design – Blueridge paint night 6:30 – 8:30pm, Pottery painting 1 – 8pm, Kids workshop: Unicorn Macramé 2 – 3:30pm