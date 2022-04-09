Forgotten Felines for week of April 10, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Lucinda, female, Calico, 1 year old.

Lindsey, female, Torti, 1 year old.

Lana, female, Calico, 1 year old. Must be adopted with Lindsey or Lucinda (sisters).

Little Girl, female, DSH buff tabby, 1 year old.