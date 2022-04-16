 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of April 17, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Little Girl, female, DSH buff tabby, 1 year old, companion cat

Rufus, male, DSH brown tabby, 1 year old

Scott, male, DSH white/orange tabby, 5 months, companion kitten

Bella, female, Russian Blue mix, 1 year old, companion cat

