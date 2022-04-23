Forgotten Felines for week of April 24, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

Please support us on Give Local Piedmont Day—Tuesday, May 3—a day to give to our region’s nonprofits. You can donate to Forgotten Felines at givelocalpiedmont.org//ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Nyla, female, Russian Blue/DLH mix, 9 months old

Nina, female, DSH black, 1 year old, a lovebug. Nyla’s mom, bonded with her daughter.

Lana, female, calico, 1 year old

Lucinda, female, calico, 1 year old