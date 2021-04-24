Forgotten Felines for week of April 25, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

The group offers a special on bonded pairs, fully vetted, vaccinated, tested and microchipped—$225 for two.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s felines available for adoption are:

Benson, male, DSH brown tabby, 1 year old.

Karen, female, Abyssinian, 1 year. Must be adopted with Benson.

Catelyn, female, Russian Blue mix, 1 year old.

Rickon, male, DSH black, 1 year old. Must be adopted with Catelyn.