 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forgotten Felines for week of April 25, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Forgotten Felines for week of April 25, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

The group offers a special on bonded pairs, fully vetted, vaccinated, tested and microchipped—$225 for two.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This week’s felines available for adoption are:

Benson, male, DSH brown tabby, 1 year old.

Karen, female, Abyssinian, 1 year. Must be adopted with Benson.

Catelyn, female, Russian Blue mix, 1 year old.

Rickon, male, DSH black, 1 year old. Must be adopted with Catelyn.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sheriff's Office releases Isaiah Brown 911 call and body camera video

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News